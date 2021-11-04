Gigi Hadid meets lawyers over custody after Zayn Malik split





Next steps. Gigi Hadid thinks of her daughter, Khai, as she and Zayn Malik navigate their separation.

Gigi met her lawyers last week. She’s also met with new lawyers to start helping with custody issues, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. There will be conversations about custody.

The insider adds that since the former One Direction member, 28, will always have to be a part of his life, the model, 26, finds his alleged altercation with Yolanda Hadids distressing.

The musician reportedly had a physical fight with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 57, in September. The disagreement made headlines the following month when a report surfaced accusing Malik of punching Bravo’s personality at his home in Pennsylvania.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Shutterstock (2)

As you all know, I am a private person and really want to create a safe and private space for my daughter. [Khai] to grow up, the England native later wrote in an October statement. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown onto the world stage for everyone to take apart. In an effort to protect this space for her, I agreed not to dispute any claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partners who entered our home while my partner was away. absent several weeks ago. It was and always should be a private matter, but it seems for now that there are divisions and despite my efforts to bring us back to a peaceful family environment that will allow me to co-parent my daughter in a way that she deserves it was leaked to the press.

The X Factor alum then told TMZ he categorically denied hitting the Dutch native and hoped she would reconsider his bogus claims.

In a personal statement, a spokeswoman for Hadid wrote that she was only focusing on the best for Khai, adding: She is asking for confidentiality during this time.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Bukajlo Frédéric / Sipa / Shutterstock

While family members did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Us, We did confirm at the time that the Los Angeles native silently parted ways with her boyfriend every now and then. The former couple started dating in 2015 and welcomed their baby girl, now 13 months old, in September 2020. Malik continues to be very involved in Khais’ life, an Us insider said, saying that they still care deeply about each other.

Malik has been charged with four criminal harassment offenses, which he did not dispute in court documents obtained by Us on Friday, October 29. The Pillowtalk singer was fined, put on 90 days probation on each of the four charges, and ordered to take both an anger management course and a family violence program. He was also ordered not to have contact with Yolanda and the property security guard during the incident.

Maliks’ probation can be terminated by a judge if he meets all of these conditions within six months.

