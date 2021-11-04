Days before borders reopen for Europeans, US advises against travel to 14 EU countries





Just days before the United States reopened its borders to travelers from 26 countries in the Schengen area, authorities updated the travel advisory and strongly advised US citizens to refrain from travel in 14 countries of the European Union and the Schengen area.

According to the Travel Advisory, which is updated weekly based on the epidemiological situation in each country, all of the following EU / Schengen area countries currently have a level four: Advice not to travel:

Austria Belgium Bulgaria Croatia Estonia Greece Ireland Latvia Lithuania Norway Romania Slovakia Slovenia Switzerland

For some time now, the US State Department has advised against travel to all of the above countries except Belgium and Slovakia.

The travel advisory for Belgium and Slovakia was released yesterday, November 2, after the two countries identified an increased number of cases of infection, reports SchengenVisaInfo.com.

Figures provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) show that it was only in the past 24 hours that Slovakia has reported 2,287 new cases of COVID-19. In contrast, Belgium has not recorded any new cases during this period, but since the start of the pandemic, the country has reported 1,360,650 infections.

Level four categorization is the highest advisory level, meaning that all U.S. citizens, especially those who have not been cured or vaccinated, traveling to any of these areas are more likely to be infected with COVID-19 disease.

For this reason, the American health agency advises that anyone who must travel to one of these European countries, against which a travel advisory is currently applied, be fully vaccinated with one of the vaccines authorized by the Food and Drug Administration of the United States (FDA) to reduce the risk of developing symptoms or becoming infected.

Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you’re fully vaccinated with an FDA-cleared vaccine, the State Department noted.

Last week, the US administration revealed further details regarding arrivals from the EU and several other countries. In a statement issued by the American authorities, it was pointed out that from Monday, November 8, travelers arriving in the United States will have to present proof of vaccination before boarding.

Starting November 8, non-citizen and non-immigrant air travelers to the United States will need to be fully immunized and provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccination status before boarding a plane to travel to the States -United, with a few exceptions. , we read in the White House press release.

In addition, the same explained that all incoming travelers, including US citizens, will have to undergo a COVID-19 test in the first day of departure.

>> US reveals details of fully vaccinated travelers from EU and UK who wish to enter through land and sea border crossings

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.schengenvisainfo.com/news/days-before-reopening-borders-for-europeans-us-advises-against-travel-to-14-countries/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos