Russia beats France, US stops Spain to reach final four of BJK Cup final





Russia became the first semi-finalist of the 2021 Billie Jean King Cup final, winning a decisive brace to eliminate France 2-1 and therefore lead Group A.

From the semi-finals, the competition will enter its round of 16 in the last two rounds. In the semi-finals, Russia will face the United States, which beat Spain 2-1 in the evening session to finish first in Group C.

With a semi-final berth on the line, defending champions France rebounded after being bowled over by Canada on Matchday 1 to start brilliantly. Fielding, the young Clara Burel, 20, who reached her first WTA final in Lausanne in July, in the first rubber single, has paid off. Burel came out of a set to defeat Ekaterina Alexandrova 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in 1 hour and 57 minutes.

Alexandrova had just qualified for her first WTA 500 final in Moscow last week, although she lost it in a heartbreak 6-4, 4-0 to Anett Kontaveit. Once again, the Russian was unable to maintain his lead. Burel needed five set points to close the second set, but quickly took a 4-0 lead in the decider and closed it for his first career Top 50 win.

Boosted by Burel’s success, French n ° 1 Aliz Cornet also intended to turn the tide to seal her country’s victory. She had only beaten Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova once in eight previous encounters, but crossed eight of the last 10 points of the first set to take the lead.

But Pavlyuchenkova recovered to take control of the game, improving as she scored a 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 victory in 2 hours and 23 minutes.

Everything will be played out in the last double rubber, where Russia has once again proven its strength in depth. While Burel and Cornet had to duplicate and team up for their second game of the day, Russia fielded Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova. The fresher, more rested pair dominated the proceedings throughout a 47-minute 6-2, 6-1 rout.

The United States will face Russia on Friday. The Americans, who have won the most Billie Jean King Cup titles in history with 18, clinched back-to-back singles victories to build an insurmountable 2-0 lead over five-time champions Spain.

Former world No.3 Sloane Stephens started the night well for the United States, claiming a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Nuria Parrizas Diaz in 1 hour and 28 minutes.

The game was a returner’s paradise with 12 of 20 matches against serve, and it was 2017 US Open champion Stephens who ultimately triumphed by smashing Parrizas Diaz in the last game of each set.

Danielle Collins followed with a dominant display to win the tie for the United States. Collins dismissed Sara Sorribes Tormo, 6-1, 6-0, in just 59 minutes to seal things off for the Americans.

Only seven places in the standings separate Collins, 30th in the world, from Sorribes Tormo, 37th, but during their first meeting, Collins was perfectly in control. Collins has won 83% of his serve points and has never faced a single breaking point in the clash.

The landslide victory continues a strong season for Collins, who won his first two WTA singles titles this summer, in Palermo and San Jose.

Spain got on the scoreboard at the end of the day by winning the doubles match. Aliona Bolsova and Rebeka Masarova beat Americans Caroline Dolehide and CoCo Vandeweghe 6-3, 6-4.

Spain’s elimination in the group stage ends the career of former world No.6 Carla Surez Navarro, who ended her farewell season this week in Prague.

Read more: Strength, determination and the inspiring story of Carla SurezNavarro

The semi-final United States against Russia will be a rematch of the final of the Billie Jean King Cup 1999, won 4-1 by the Americans.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wtatennis.com/news/2328670/russia-defeats-france-u-s-stops-spain-to-reach-last-four-of-bjk-cup-finals The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos