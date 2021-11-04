No Misconduct in Deadly US Drone Attack in Kabul: Pentagon Review | Conflict News





A US drone attack that killed 10 civilians, including seven children, in the Afghan capital Kabul in August did not violate the laws of war, an internal Pentagon review found.

Speaking to reporters at the Pentagon on Wednesday, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Sami Said said execution errors, including confirmation bias and communication failures, contributed to the deadly attack.

But Said, who acts as the inspector general of the US Air Force, said it was not a violation of the law of war or negligence.

It was an honest mistake, Said said. But it is not criminal conduct, random conduct, negligence.

The August 29 drone strike came amid the chaotic US military withdrawal from Kabul, and Said also pointed out that it took place as US forces faced threats from the Islamic State in the province. of Khorasan, ISKP (ISIS-K), a subsidiary of ISIS. (ISIL).

It came just days after a suicide bombing near Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) claimed by ISKP killed more than 150 Afghans as well as 13 US servicemen.

The intended target of the attack on the vehicle, the white Corolla, and its contents were genuinely assessed at the time as a threat to US forces based on an interpretation of the intelligence that turned out to be inaccurate, said Said.

The United States withdrew the last of its troops from Kabul at the end of August, ending a 20-year war that began after the Al-Qaeda attacks of September 11, 2001 on New York and Washington, DC.

The US military initially claimed that the Kabul drone attack killed ISIS-K fighters who were preparing to attack US troops at the airport.

But relatives of the victims said 10 Ahmadi and Nejrabi family members, aged two to 40, were killed. They were innocent and helpless children, Aimal Ahmadi, whose nieces and nephews were among those killed, told Al Jazeera after the attack.

Aimals’ brother, Zemari Ahmadi, was driving the car which was hit and also killed. Zemari worked for the US aid agency Nutrition and Education International (NEI).

The administration of US President Joe Biden later admitted that civilians had been killed and senior officials apologized for what family members of the victims said was not enough.

Last month, the United States also offered to compensate families.

On Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union said the findings of the Pentagon reviews failed to provide families and NEI with meaningful transparency and accountability for the wrongful murder of loved ones they were demanding.

Family members and NEI employees who have been affected are at high risk due to the actions of the US government. They must be evacuated urgently to ensure their safety, the ACLU also said on Twitter.

A real responsibility

To reconstruct the events of August 29, the Office of the Air Force Inspector General collected all of the U.S. military’s information on the attack, including text exchanges and communications, as well as testimony under oath of 22 soldiers directly involved, Said said.

The disconnections were a global process disruption that many people were involved in, Said said.

You have to put yourself in the conditions that existed at the time and what I mean by that, the risk to the strength of HKIA and the multiple threats it was receiving from an imminent attack, he said. It was unique in that it was a self-defense strike.

This strike killed aid worker Zemari Ahmadi and 9 members of his family, including 7 children.

NEI and surviving family members have repeatedly called for meaningful transparency and accountability for the wrongful murder of their loved ones.

They did not receive it today. https://t.co/ld68VDa3MY

ACLU (@ACLU) November 3, 2021

The report itself is not being made public as it contains secret information about the methods and techniques used by the United States to carry out such drone strikes.

The report was delivered to the office of US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austins two days ago, Said said, adding that it is up to the military chain of command to determine whether sub-par action by an individual should have. harmful consequences.

So far, no one in the US military has been held publicly responsible for the failures that led to the deadly attack.

In a statement later Wednesday, Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Standing Committee on Intelligence, said he was not convinced the Pentagon review summary provided for real accountability.

From what the Intelligence Committee has learned from this strike and the events leading up to it, as well as from statements made in its immediate wake, I have serious concerns that are not being addressed by what has happened. been put forward publicly, Schiff said.

The Committee has not yet received the classified report, which should be provided to Congress immediately, and I will withhold judgment until we are able to review this document. I anticipate that the Committee will have additional questions about this horrific tragedy, the intelligence that led to it, and how protocols and procedures in complex, high pressure environments will be improved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/11/3/no-misconduct-in-deadly-us-drone-attack-kabul-pentagon-review The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos