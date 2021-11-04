Lagebrio (molnupiravir), first oral antiviral drug for COVID-19, approved by MHRA





The antiviral drug Lagevrio (molnupiravir) is safe and effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization and death in people with mild to moderate COVID-19 at high risk of developing severe illness, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Authority (MHRA) announced today.

It has been used to treat COVID-19 as the first oral antiviral drug approved after rigorous review for safety, quality and effectiveness by the UK regulatory body and the Commission on Human Medicines, an independent professional scientific advisory body to the government. .

Developed by Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD), Lagevrio works by interfering with viral replication. This keeps the level of the virus in the body low by preventing it from multiplying, reducing the severity of the disease.

According to clinical data, it is most effective to take Lagevrio at the early stage of infection, so MHRA recommends taking it as soon as possible within 5 days of onset of symptoms after a positive test for COVID-19.

Molnupiravir is approved for use in people with mild to moderate COVID-19 and at least one risk factor for developing a serious illness. These risk factors include obesity, older age (>60 years), diabetes, or heart disease.

Health and Social Services Minister Sajid Javid said:

Today is a historic day for our country as the UK is now the first country in the world to approve an antiviral that can be taken at home for COVID-19. This will be a game changer for the most vulnerable and immunocompromised, who will soon be able to receive breakthrough treatment.

The UK is at the forefront of researching, developing and bringing to market some of the most exciting and cutting-edge therapeutics. We would like to thank MHRA and MSD’s team of experts and the Antivirals Taskforce for procuring the treatment for this victory. .

We are accelerating with the government and the NHS to develop plans to distribute molnupiravir to patients through national studies as soon as possible.

This antiviral drug will be a wonderful addition to our arsenal against COVID-19, with everyone deserving of a life-saving COVID-19 vaccine, especially boosters, coming forward and helping as many as possible in the coming months.

Dr June Raine, CEO of MHRA, said:

After rigorous data review by expert scientists and clinicians, we are satisfied and approved that ragevrio (molnupiravir) is safe and effective for people at risk of severe COVID-19 disease.

Lagevrio is another treatment to add to your arsenal against COVID-19. It is also the world’s first approved antiviral drug for this disease and can be taken orally instead of intravenously. This is important because it means that COVID-19 can be administered outside of a hospital setting before it progresses to a serious stage.

Without compromising quality, safety and efficiency, the public can trust that MHRA has performed a strong and thorough assessment of its data.

Sir Munir Pirmohamed, Chairman of the Human Medicines Committee, said:

The Human Medicines Committee and the COVID-19 Therapeutic Specialist Working Group independently reviewed the data and approves Lagevrio’s MHRA regulatory approval.

In clinical trials, Lagevrio was found to be effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization or death by 50% in nonhospitalized adults at risk of mild to moderate COVID-19.

Based on this and other data carefully reviewed by the committee and its group of experts, it is clear that Lagevrio is another safe and effective treatment to help us in the fight against COVID-19.

Lagevrio is not intended to replace vaccination against COVID-19.

The government and the NHS will see how this COVID-19 treatment will be deployed to patients at the right time.

Note to editors The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency is responsible for protecting and improving the health of millions of people every day through effective regulation by ensuring that all medicines and medical devices in the UK work and are acceptable and safe. All of our work is backed by strong, fact-based judgments to ensure that the benefits justify any risks. MHRA is the center of regulatory agencies for pharmaceutical and health care products, including the National Institute for Biological Standards and Control (NIBSC) and Clinical Practice Research Datalink (CPRD). MHRA is the executive body of the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare. The Human Medicines Committee (CHM) advises the Minister on the safety, efficacy and quality of medicines. CHM is a public institution, not an advisory sponsored by the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare. MHRA’s Conditional Marketing Authorization for Lagevrio is only valid in the UK. Emergency use rights have been granted to Northern Ireland for access across the UK. Both approvals were based on the same rigorous evaluation.

