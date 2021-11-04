Merck Oral Covid Pill, World’s First UK Approval





In this illustrated photo taken in Poland on October 4, 2021, medicine pills with the Merck logo are visible in the background.

Nourfoto | Nourfoto | Getty Images

An antiviral drug found to be effective in the treatment of London’s Covid-19 received approval from drug regulators in the UK on Thursday, allowing it to treat the virus in a potentially game-changing way.

The world’s first antiviral oral pill, known as molnupiravir, has been found to be “safe and effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization and death in high-risk mild to moderate COVID-19 patients,” UK drug regulators said. “he said. It is developing into a serious disease.” The UK was the first country to approve this drug.

The pill, developed jointly by Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck, works by interfering with viral replication. This reduces the severity of the disease by preventing multiplication and keeping virus levels low in the body, the UK’s regulator of pharmaceuticals and health care products said. It can also be administered outside the hospital.

“This decision is the result of a rigorous review of safety, quality and efficacy,” MHRA said in a statement.

According to clinical trial data, oral contraceptives are most effective when taken at an early stage of infection. British regulators have recommended that the product be used as soon as possible within 5 days of the onset of symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19.

The antiviral drug is approved for use in people over the age of 60 and people with mild to moderate Covid and at least one risk factor for developing a serious condition, such as obesity, diabetes, or heart disease.

‘Game changer’

“This is a historic day for our country as the UK is now the first country in the world to approve an antiviral that can be taken at home for COVID-19,” UK Health Minister Sajid Javid said.

“This will be a game changer for the most vulnerable and immunocompromised people,” he said in a statement.

MHRA’s Chief Executive Officer June Raine said: “This pill will greatly accelerate the treatment of Covid-19, a virus that has put millions of people hospitalized around the world and put tremendous stress on healthcare services and medical staff.”

Currently, more than 5 million people worldwide have died from COVID-19.

“After rigorous data review by expert scientists and clinicians, we are satisfied and approved that ragevrio (molnupiravir) is safe and effective in people at risk of severe COVID-19,” she said.

“Lagevrio is another treatment to add to our arsenal for Covid-19. It is also the world’s first approved antiviral for this disease, allowing it to be administered orally rather than intravenously. This means it can be administered externally. “It’s important because the hospital environment was created before COVID-19 progressed to a serious stage,” he said.

US approved?

Merck and Ridgebac Biotherapeutics said internal data showed that molnupiravir cut the risk of hospitalization or death from COVID-19 in half. The patient takes 4 tablets twice a day for 5 days.

Merck’s shares were up nearly 2% in the preload market on Thursday.

CNBC’s Rich Mendez contributed reporting for this article.

