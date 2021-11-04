UK business activity highest in three months in October





UK business activity hit a three-month high in October, beating previous estimates and indicating that the economy is still on the upswing ahead of an important rate decision by the UK’s central bank.

The IHS/Markit Composite Purchasing Managers Index rose sharply to 57.8 last month from 54.9 recorded in September and beat the previous October “flash” reading of 56.8. A number above 50 indicates that the majority of respondents reported increased activity.

Signs of continued growth suggest that post-closure recovery remains robust despite rising COVID-19 cases and supply-side constraints.

However, a record rise in cost pressures could underscore the risk of post-closure expansion and pressure the BoE to raise rates at Thursday’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

The October increase was driven by services, with reported activity rising to 59.1, the highest level since July, beating previous estimates and 55.4 recorded in September. Survey respondents noted growth in corporate and consumer spending in the services sector and a new recovery in work abroad.

Duncan Brock, group director at the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply, said the increase was driven by the domestic market, but export orders also rose to the highest level since 2018 as travel opportunities opened up.

“The dominant services sector in the UK economy had a surprisingly good month in October as overall output, job creation and new orders increased significantly as businesses and consumers began to spend again unconstrained by lockdowns and epidemic restrictions,” he said. sent,” he said.

However, booming service activity has widened the gap between manufacturing and the sector that has been lagging behind due to supply chain disruptions and severe material shortages. Respondents identified these issues as looming concerns across the economy.

Rising energy, fuel and raw material costs have driven price increases, and reported input cost inflation among survey respondents is at an all-time high. About 59% of respondents reported that their average cost in October increased compared to 15% last year.

“Evidence of momentum in service activity comes with signs of escalating cost pressures,” said Martin Beck, EY Item Club’s chief economic adviser. “As companies respond to staff shortages, supply chain issues and wage increases have driven up costs.”

Tim Moore, director of economics at IHS Markit, said survey respondents were concerned about the long-term staffing shortages and the impact of supply chain disruptions on growth.

suggestion

“Record input and output cost inflation appears to have dampened corporate optimism, which has eased to its lowest level since January,” he said.

While rapid expansion and rising costs will put pressure on the Bank of England (BoE) to raise rates, Beck expects the MPC to “stick to a ‘wait and see'” approach to its “best-effort” decision.

“Additional evidence of inflationary pressure will undoubtedly come to the attention of MPC members considering voting for a bank rate hike,” he said.

“But such pressures still appear to be the result of the economy’s adjustment pains coming out of hibernation, which should give us some time to think.”

