



Despite European perceptions of a constructive spirit and positive dynamism, the UK government has ignored hopes of a successive breakthrough with France over post-Brexit fishing licenses.

French Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said he spoke with the British Minister on Tuesday evening. He said it was a constructive spirit, noting that French fishermen obtained 49 additional licenses on Monday.

However, a UK government spokesperson said Brexit Minister David Frost would reaffirm our position when he met French European Minister Clment Beaune in Paris on Thursday to discuss the issue.

But tensions may be eased by a French court ruling on Wednesday that a British scallop dredger seized by French authorities last week could leave immediately without having to pay a deposit of 150,000 (127,000).

Violent disputes over French fishing rights on the British coast and in the 6 to 12 mile waters around Guernsey and Lowland have helped bring Britain-French relations to their lowest post-Brexit level.

The European Commission was more optimistic. Officials and committees from Britain, France and Jersey have met over the past two days, a spokesperson said Wednesday. These talks have allowed us to plan the way forward in many ways and created a positive dynamism towards solutions.

A spokesperson said the tech talks will continue on Wednesday, including some officials in Guernsey. He said the talks gave him a better understanding of the unresolved issues that are preventing faster progress, and he hopes that positive engagement from both sides will soon lead to concrete results.

A UK government source will attend a meeting on Thursday with a focus on a solution, but warn not to expect a major breakthrough. He did not rule out progress, but said he did not expect all issues to be resolved at the Paris meeting.

A UK government spokesman said Lord Frosts’ response to Beaune would reaffirm that ships would need to provide relevant evidence if they wish to be licensed. [sic] We fish in our waters and our licensing standards and methodology remain the same.

They added: We are open to considering the new evidence and will continue to discuss it with the French government, the EU Commission and the Jersey authorities, as we have been doing for several months.

Just a few days ago, the conflict was on the brink of escalating into a trade war. French President Emmanuel Macron announced that talks would continue on Monday as he stepped back from the threat of conducting a full customs inspection of British goods from 2 November and banning British ships from entering some French ports.

Beaune then invited Frost to Paris on Thursday, who was struggling to apply the EU-UK agreement. Beaune said last week that the only language the British government understands seems to be the language of power.

The two clashed on Twitter over the weekend, both setting up our arguments as to why the other was violating a post-Brexit trade deal.

Frost said the UK government has approved 98% of fishing license applications and is acting in good faith to fulfill its obligations. He said the EU would be in breach of the Post-Brexit Trade Cooperation Agreement (TCA) if the French threat were implemented.

Beaune countered that while more than 90% of the licenses were granted for the entire EU, the missing licenses were all French. He said 10 months later, when a significant amount of licenses for a country were missing, it was a political choice, not a technical problem, and a violation of the TCA.

The trade agreement allows French fishermen to continue fishing around the Channel Islands and 6 to 12 miles off the British coast until 2026, as long as they get permission from British authorities.

To get the license, you must provide evidence that you fished in the waters between 2012 and 2016, but the UK and France did not agree on the type of evidence required. France says GPS data requirements are unfair for small boats without equipment. The UK government says it decides what evidence is needed, stressing that there is no deadline for submitting evidence to get a license. Jersey said it had temporarily granted 49 licenses issued on Monday.

An official spokesperson for the Prime Minister said the government was eager to discuss the Bonn and Northern Ireland Protocols. Asked if he would succeed at the meeting on Thursday, he said he was looking for substantive changes to the protocol with the EU. These changes are necessary because the protocol currently in force is extremely damaging to Northern Irish people and businesses in the area.

He argued that relations between Britain and France were friendly.

The UK and the EU are at a standstill on the Northern Ireland Protocol, the Brexit Agreement keeping the region as the EU single market, and amending the Customs Union to prevent land borders. Frost will meet European Commission Vice-Chairman Maro efovi for further talks on Friday as both sides are working to resolve the issue before the end of the year.

