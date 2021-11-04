Life expectancy fell sharply in the United States last year among high-income countries





The United States saw the second-largest drop in life expectancy among high-income countries last year during the pandemic, according to a study of death data spanning multiple continents.

The only country studied that saw a clearer overall trend was Russia.

The study, published Wednesday in the BMJ (formerly the British Medical Journal), assessed premature deaths in 37 countries, comparing the life expectancy observed in 2020 with what would have been expected for the year based on trends historical data from 2005 to 2019. Life expectancy fell in 31 of these countries during the pandemic.

The American trend has been among the worst.

American men saw their life expectancies drop by almost 2.3 years, from about 76.7 to 74.4. Women lost more than 1.6 years of life expectancy, from about 81.8 to 80.2.

The measurements provide one of the most comprehensive views of the human cost of the pandemic and shed light on its effects on different age groups and genders. A surprise: The decline in life expectancy in the United States is due to the deaths of young people, said Dr Nazrul Islam, a researcher at the University of Oxford and lead author of the study.

In the United States, we have lost a tremendous amount of people at a young age. It’s really, really sobering, says Islam.

The results of the articles suggest that the United States has done a relatively poor job protecting young people during the pandemic, that the country’s life expectancy has fallen at a faster rate than ever since at least World War II, and that the United States lags even further behind many other rich. countries when it is a key health measure.

Illness was not the only factor. Homicides and drug overdose deaths have also increased over the past year, said Bryan Tysinger, assistant professor of health policy research at the University of Southern California, who was not part of the BMJ study. , suggesting that the effects of the pandemic on social structures were largely on trend.

It continues to be striking how badly the United States has handled the Covid pandemic, Tysinger said. The United States shouldn’t be leading or near the lead in excessive deaths in a pandemic like this.

In early 2020, Covid primarily killed older American adults in densely populated Covid hotspots. But since the delta variant took hold, the disease has shifted its burden on those who haven’t been vaccinated, according to NBC News analysis. Data indicates that younger, southern, rural and white populations are now more at risk.

The study evaluated 15 years of death data from 37 countries.

In all the countries studied, life expectancy tended to increase between 2005 and 2019. Then the Covid struck.

Thirty-one countries have recorded a decline in life expectancy. In total, researchers believe that the populations of these countries have lost around 28 million years of life.

The largest losses in life expectancy were observed in Russia, the United States, Bulgaria and Lithuania.

Denmark, Iceland and South Korea saw no significant change in life expectancy. Despite the pandemic, New Zealand, Taiwan and Norway have made gains.

Countries with tighter Covid restrictions, higher trust in government and recent experience in dealing with outbreaks seemed to fare better in 2020, Tysinger said.

In the United States, deaths of young people have reduced life expectancy. This makes the country an outlier.

This reveals that the United States did a bad job protecting younger individuals or was more sensitive than other countries, said Theresa Andrasfay, postdoctoral researcher in gerontology at USC, who did not participated in the study.

Andrasfay said this could mean the country was worse off at protecting essential workers or that people of working age had more conditions that put them at greater risk from Covid, she added.

Previous research, including some by Andrasfay, suggests that the reductions in life expectancy have been greater in black and Latino populations than in white populations.

Andrasfay said this could be due to factors such as higher rates of exposure to Covid among essential workers, inequitable access to health care and different rates of health problems that increase the risk of Covid.

In recent years, life expectancy in the United States has stagnated. Over the past five years, the country has seen reductions as large as about a tenth of a year.

At the time, that was seen as a very big loss, Andrasfay said.

Until 2020, the United States had not seen life expectancy drop as significantly since World War II, Andrasfay said, although that data was less reliable then than it is today. hui. The 1918 pandemic, which killed young people at disproportionate rates, dropped life expectancy figures from 7 to 10 years, she added.

The fact that the United States did much worse in 2020 means it was even further behind our peer countries, Andrasfay said.

Islam has said the pandemic has reduced the life expectancy of American men to nearly two decades.

Life expectancy in 2020 has been comparable to life expectancy for men since 2002, Islam said. Everything that we have accomplished in the past 19 years has sort of been lost.

Last year’s life expectancy data reflected how well countries handled the initial Covid crisis with tools like lockdowns, social distancing and public health messages.

In 2021 and into the future, it could be the uptake and distribution of vaccines that distinguish between successful and unsuccessful countries, Andrasfy said.

