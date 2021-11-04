Covid: UK approves Merck’s first effective treatment





The pill, also known as Molnupiravir or Lagevrio, is approved for people over the age of 18 (Photo: Reuters)

The UK has approved the first pill found to be effective for the treatment of COVID-19.

Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Sharp & Dohmes (MSD) antiviral drugs that can be taken at home are expected to dramatically improve patient outcomes and reduce the burden on the NHS.

The UK was the first country to approve a treatment, but it’s not immediately clear how soon the pills, which are expected to be in limited supply, will become available.

This treatment, also known as molnupiravir or Lagevrio, is approved for people 18 years of age or older who test positive for the virus and have one or more risk factors for developing serious illness.

Although Merck said it could produce 10 million courses by the end of the year, most of its supply has already been purchased by governments around the world.

In October, British officials announced they had secured 480,000 courses, and thousands of vulnerable Britons are expected to receive treatment this winter through a national study.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said: “Today is a historic day for our country because the UK is now the first country in the world to approve an antiviral drug that can fight COVID-19 at home.”

Merck is working with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics to create a pill that can be taken at home (Picture: AP)

This will be a game changer for the most vulnerable and immunocompromised, who will soon be able to receive breakthrough treatment.

We are accelerating with the government and the NHS to develop plans to distribute molnupiravir to patients through national studies as soon as possible.

This antiviral drug will be a great addition to our arsenal against Covid-19 and it’s important to come forward for a Covid-19 vaccine that saves everyone’s lives. .

Dr. June Raine of the Medicines and Health Care Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) added: After rigorous data review by our expert scientists and clinicians, we are satisfied that Lagevrio (molnupiravir) is safe and effective for people at risk for: Developed and approved for severe Covid-19 disease.

Lagevrio is another cure to add to your arsenal against Covid-19.

It is also the world’s first approved antiviral drug for this disease and can be taken orally instead of intravenously.

This is important because it means that COVID-19 can be administered out of hospital before it progresses to a serious stage.

Without compromising quality, safety and efficiency, the public can trust that MHRA has performed a strong and thorough assessment of its data.

This medicine is intended for people at home with mild to moderate symptoms to take twice a day for 5 days.

Doctors say treatment will be especially important for people who do not respond well to vaccination.

Merck last month published preliminary results showing a drug that cut hospitalizations and deaths in patients with early symptoms of COVID-19 in half, but the results have not yet been verified by outside scientists.

The company also did not disclose details about molnupiravir side effects, but said the rate of these problems was similar between those who received the drug and those who received the fake pill.

Initially studied as a potential flu treatment, the drug targets the enzymes the coronavirus uses to replicate itself, inserting errors into its genetic code, slowing its ability to spread and take over human cells.

Because of its genetic activity, some independent experts have questioned whether the drug could potentially cause birth defects or mutations that lead to tumors.

Regulatory authorities are also considering approval of the drug in the United States, Europe and elsewhere.

Last week, Merck agreed to let other pharmaceutical companies make the pills to help make it accessible to millions of people in poor countries.

Dr Mohga Kamal-Yanni, Senior Health Advisor for the Peoples Vaccine Alliance, said, “Unlike the bizarre unequal distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, the poorest countries will not have to wait in the back of a line to receive molnupiravir.”

Other treatments approved for COVID-19 treatment, such as steroids and monoclonal antibodies, mainly target hospitalized patients by injection or infusion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://metro.co.uk/2021/11/04/uk-approves-first-pill-to-successfully-treat-covid-15541521/

