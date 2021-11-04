How Ford Outperformed All Its Competitors In The U.S. Last Month





Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) said on Nov. 3 it sold more vehicles in the United States than anyone else for the second month in a row in October, as the company continued to replenish its inventory amid a global shortage continues of automotive semiconductors. Although Ford’s U.S. sales in October were down about 4% from a year ago, its decline was much smaller than that of most of its competitors, allowing it to gain share in its largest and most profitable market.

What Ford Said About Its US Sales In October Ford gained market share again in October. September was a good month for Ford, relatively speaking, but October was even better: Ford’s retail sales increased 16% month-over-month and its retail market share increased by 1. 6 percentage point to reach around 14.5%. More and more customers are ordering Fords. The company’s efforts to encourage individual customers to order their vehicles continued to bear fruit. Ford took about 77,000 retail orders for new vehicles in October, up about 25,000 from September. 32% of Ford’s retail sales in October came from customer orders. (A year ago, it was just 6%.) Overall F-Series sales have fallen, but retail sales have jumped. Overall sales of the F-Series pickup truck lineup, Ford’s largest product, are down 4.7% from a year ago. But retail sales of large pickups were up 14% from September, with Ford favoring higher-profit retail sales over deliveries by commercial fleet. SUV sales increased on the Broncos, Mach-E. Ford’s overall SUV sales were actually up (nearly 13%) from a year ago, due to strong demand for the new Bronco, Bronco Sport and Mustang Mach-E electric models. Ford delivered 2,848 Mustang Mach-E to the United States in October and delivered approximately 21,700 to US customers since the start of the year. Ford is restoring its stocks. “Gross stock”, a term used by Ford to refer to the number of vehicles available on lots from its dealers, stood at around 243,000 vehicles at the end of October. This is still well below historic Ford standards, but up about 7,000 from the end of September, and better than most of its competitors, putting Ford in a position to continue to gain market share by November.

How Ford’s October Sales Compared to Its Competitors

Not all automakers report their sales in the United States on a monthly basis – General Motors and a few others only publish quarterly results – but among those that do, Ford was clearly the sales leader. Only sister companies Hyundai and Kia, which operate through a common US distribution network, reported lower year-over-year sales declines than Ford’s.

Metric October 2021 October 2020 Change (decline) Ford 174 464 181 820 (4%) Toyota 146 671 205 349 (28.6%) Hyundai and Kia 114 128 114 543 (0.4%) Honda 97 083 126 987 (23, 5%) Subaru 36,817 61,411 (40%) Mazda 19,519 22,736 (14.1%) Volvo Cars 8,710 10,691 (18.6%)

What this means for Ford investors

Put simply, while Ford (like all automakers) can’t get all the chips it wants, it currently has good supplies – and apparently better supplies than its main rivals like Toyota and GM. As long as the industry’s production remains limited, this is a great situation for Ford. It can ship more vehicles than its competitors and sell them at high prices, gaining both market share and profit margin points.

This happy situation won’t last forever, of course, as CFO John Lawler acknowledged during last week’s earnings call. At some point, chip and vehicle supplies will start to normalize and Ford’s relative pricing power will be diminished.

But for now, it seems likely that the chip shortage will continue until at least the first half of 2022 – meaning Ford and the auto investors holding its shares could reap the benefits of relatively good supplies for a few more quarters. .

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

