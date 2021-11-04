UK, Scotland “high alert” after bird flu outbreak





A flock of birds has been culled after a confirmed avian flu outbreak in the Angus region of Scotland.

A flock of “captive birds” has been confirmed to have tested positive for H5N1.

The UK government confirmed today (Wednesday) that from 5pm onwards, the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) has been declared across the UK.

“The decision to implement the AIPZ was based on evidence from Europe and the discovery of avian influenza in wild birds in the UK,” the UK government said in a statement. said.

The Scottish government says “appropriate restrictions” have been placed on the premises to limit the further spread of the disease.

Birds remaining on the site will be humanely culled and temporary control zones of 3 km and 10 km will be established around the infected site to limit the risk of disease.

Within these areas, various controls are now applied. This includes restrictions on the movement of poultry, carcasses, eggs, spent poultry litter and manure.

The Scottish government says the public health advisory says the risk to human health from the virus is “very low”.

The Food Standards Agency recommends that avian influenza poses a “very low food safety risk” to UK consumers and says cooked poultry products, including eggs, are safe to eat.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), human cases of H5N1 avian influenza “occur occasionally, but transmission of infection from person to person is difficult”. When a person becomes infected, the mortality rate is about 60%.

Almost all cases of H5N1 infection in humans involve close contact with an infected live or dead bird, or an environment contaminated with H5N1.

Veterinarians previously said that the UK had strong biosecurity measures and monitoring in place to prevent the spread of the disease in the country and that “the risk of transmission of the avian influenza virus to the general public in the UK is still very low”.

However, the economic cost can be significant.

Health experts say people should avoid touching sick or dead birds, and chicken and eggs are safe to eat because they kill the virus when fully cooked.

AIPZ means that all bird breeders in the UK who keep a few birds in their pet birds, commercial flocks or backyard flocks are required by law to take various biosecurity precautions.

Breeders of 500 or more birds should limit access to non-essential people on site, workers should change clothes and shoes before entering the bird cage, and regularly clean and disinfect on-site vehicles to limit the risk of disease. do. spread.

In a joint statement, the chief veterinarians of England, Scotland and Wales said: This means that all aviaries must act now to prevent the spread of disease to poultry and other poultry.

“Whether you have a few birds or thousands of birds, it is now legal to introduce higher biosecurity standards on your farm or small farm. It is in your interest to do so to protect your birds from this highly contagious disease.

“British health agencies have confirmed that the risk to public health is very low and the UK Food Standards Agency advises that avian flu poses a very low food safety risk to UK consumers.”

The AIPZ alert, currently in force across the UK, does not include a requirement to accommodate birds, the UK government said. However, it said it is under ongoing review.

“The increased risk of winter avian influenza may create the need to include mandatory housing requirements in the AIPZ,” he said. “Further disease control measures will be based on the latest scientific evidence and veterinarian advice.”

Rural Minister Mairi Gougeon said: “The recent outbreaks of avian influenza in birds here in the UK have been confirmed in wild and captive birds. A temporary control area has been established around the infected area and we are asking the public to remain vigilant and report the discovery of dead wild birds.”

Scotland’s top veterinarian, Sheila Voas, said:

“We have already made it clear that all aviaries (whether major businesses or small breeders with small numbers of birds) must maintain biological security to protect their birds from disease. Breeders concerned about the health or welfare of their livestock should seek the advice of a veterinarian immediately. Your private veterinarian or local Office of Animal and Plant Health can also provide practical advice on keeping your birds safe from infection.

“If more than one wild waterfowl (swan, geese or duck), one dead raptor, or five or more dead wild birds (including seagulls) of any other species is found at the same time, it will be reported to Depra [Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs]National Helpline. Do not touch or pick up dead or visibly sick birds.”

In November, the risk of avian flu rose to ‘high’ following confirmed cases in the UK.

Chief veterinarians in Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland urged avian breeders to maintain and strengthen farm biosecurity measures to prevent further outbreaks of avian influenza in the UK.

At that point, two unrelated confirmed cases in the UK and increasing reports of diseases affecting flocks on mainland Europe raised the level of risk of avian influenza infestation by wild birds in the UK.

In February last year, farmers in Scotland called for increased security after confirmed cases of avian flu.

The National Farmers Union Scotland (NFU) said a virus thought to be transmitted from wild birds was found in Scotland.

The global spread of H5N1 in birds was considered a serious infectious disease threat in 2006.

As of November, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), H5N1 has killed 455 people worldwide. It increased to 863 cases per year.

Of these 863 cases, 456 were fatal (CFR 53%). The last case was reported in India in July 2021.

Previous H5N1 strains were known but differed significantly from the 2006 strain at the genetic level, and the worldwide spread of this strain was unprecedented.

In the UK, concerns surfaced when scientists and veterinarians conducted emergency tests on dead swans infected with avian flu found in Scotland.

Then the Scottish administration confirmed yesterday afternoon that a bird found in the village of Fife was carrying the “highly pathogenic H5 avian flu” virus.

Authorities immediately quarantined the area around the village of Fife in Cellardyke.

A protected area with a minimum radius of 3 km and a surveillance area of ​​6 miles have been established. In London, the Cabinet has activated an emergency committee, the Cobra.

Bird breeders in these areas have been instructed to keep their flocks away from wild birds as much as possible by bringing them indoors, and have implemented measures to limit movement of poultry, eggs and poultry products in these areas.

The UK was previously declared avian flu free in September 2017 and has been highly pathogenic avian flu free since then.

On October 4, a new case of human infection with avian influenza A (H5N6) virus was reported to the WHO by the National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China.

The case is a 66-year-old male from Yongzhou City, Hunan Province, who was diagnosed on September 26, 2021.

He was admitted to the hospital on September 27 and is said to be receiving treatment in critical condition.

The man was exposed to livestock poultry before the onset of the disease. No family member developed symptoms at the time of reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.heraldscotland.com/news/homenews/19692573.uk-high-alert-scottish-bird-flu-outbreak/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]tingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos