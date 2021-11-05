The strongest cost pressures of a generation as the UK economy recovers





People cross the Millennium Bridge with a view of the City of London financial district amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in London, UK on January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The UK Composite PMI rose to 57.8 in October from 54.9 in September. Businesses pass on escalating input costs to consumers.

LONDON, November 3 (Reuters) – The Bank of England is likely to be concerned about the record rise in costs facing businesses as UK companies report faster growth in October thanks to easing of international travel restrictions. consumer.

The day before the BoE announced rate hikes, the IHS Markit Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 57.8 in October from 54.9 in September, the highest since July and well above the initial estimate of 56.8. .

The narrowed services PMI rose sharply from 55.4 in September to a three-month high of 59.1, and international travel bookings increased as COVID-19 testing and quarantine requirements decreased.

Despite the supply chain disruption that made headlines due to gas stations running out of fuel, the figures suggest that the economy has regained momentum over the past month.

However, survey data dating back to 1996 for the services sector and as far back as 1998 for the composite index that includes manufacturers shows that a record percentage of businesses are reporting surges in operating costs.

“Additional evidence of inflationary pressures will come to the attention of members of the Monetary Policy Committee considering voting on a bank rate hike at their November meeting,” said Martin Beck, senior economic adviser at the EY ITEM Club.

Financial markets are expecting the BoE to raise rates for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, raising bank rates from 0.1% to 0.25%, but many economists think they will wait until February.

IHS Markit said tight labor market conditions were a major factor driving costs.

“Many consumer service providers have commented on unfilled vacancies after employees left for higher pay, despite efforts to raise wages,” said Tim Moore, director of economics at IHS Markit.

“The impact of the staffing shortage is another increase in the backlog of work and increased willingness to pass higher costs on to new customers,” he added.

Businesses are more likely to raise prices than ever since these records began in 1999.

Governor Andrew Bailey said last month that the central bank must act if it sees a risk of medium-term inflation or inflation expectations exceeding the 2% target.

However, some policymakers view the surge in inflation as the BoE’s new chief economist believes could soon surpass 5% as a temporary bottleneck and overwhelmingly higher energy prices, driven by rising BoE ratios.

Beck of the EY ITEM Club said, “These pressures still appear to be the result of the economy’s adjustment pains coming out of hibernation, and we should give it some time to think about it.”

IHS Markit said business optimism in the services sector fell to its lowest level since January, driven by rising costs.

“Respondents also cited concerns about prolonged staffing shortages and limited growth due to supply chain crises,” Moore said.

Report by David Milliken; Edited by Catherine Evans

Report by David Milliken; Edited by Catherine Evans

