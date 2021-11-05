Meteorological Department predicts snowfall across the UK as temperatures drop





Snow will begin to fall in parts of the country today as the British prepare for the plunge in temperatures.

After the fall storm, national experts predict that mercury will drop to near-zero temperatures in many areas.

The Bureau of Meteorology said on Wednesday that colder skies will be seen with showers in many parts of the country.

For all the latest Northeast weather updates, go here.

The Meteorological Agency says it will snow across the UK (Image: Craig Connor/ChronicleLive)

London, along with most of the South of England, will drop to 2C in the morning and temperatures in Wales will be in the 2-4C range.

It will get a little warmer in the north, but temperatures are rarely below freezing, so snow is expected in the Far North.

Meteorologist Helen Roberts at the National Weather Service said, “Will it snow from midnight tonight?

“Yes, a short answer with a few caveats. It won’t continue.

“There will be showers in the highest parts of the Cairngorms and possibly parts of the central and southern highlands.

“But for the time being, we’re only going to focus on the peak.”

As temperatures drop over the next few days, snow is also expected in the north before the weather gets milder through the weekend.

There is a “very high” chance of snow later this month, Roberts added.

The Korea Meteorological Administration previously predicted that it would be colder in the future with strong strong winds.

The forecaster said: After a wet and windy Halloween with deep cyclone systems and damaging winds in the Atlantic Ocean, it gets colder in the new week.

Experts also warned Wednesday that the weather will be cooler and cooler, with showers and sunny weather forecast for Thursday.

Over the weekend, the weather will be cloudy from the northwest, with rain and strong winds moving southeast.

The UK Meteorological Agency’s Jim Dale says the express weather will be very cold this week.

“Today will be the coldest week of fall so far,” he said, “and tomorrow will see atmospheric and ground frosts in many inland areas.”

UK Weather Forecast

today:

Early fog and frost to the south, with occasional sunshine in many areas and dry parts inland. Showers in coastal areas develop inland into the afternoon, with heavy showers continuing in some areas. The wind is blowing from the chilly, northeast.

Tonight:

Showers are becoming more limited to the UK’s south coast, and are still sometimes heavy. It’s chilly at clear intervals for many people. There is yellow frost in the north and a lot of wind in the east.

Thursday:

Some showers in some southwest and southeast coastal areas tend to ease. Many areas are dry but chilly with some sunlight. The wind is blowing in some parts of the east coast. Later it rains in the far north.

Receive the latest weather news straight to your email.

More related articles See more related articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chroniclelive.co.uk/news/uk-news/uk-snow-november-update-weather-22052864 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos