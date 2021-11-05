Kamala Harris Seeks to Strengthen United States-France Ties in “Concrete Way” During Her Trip to Paris





Harris sit for a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palais de la Lyse next Wednesday before speaking at the Paris Peace Forum hosted by Macron and attending a multilateral conference on Libya.

“The key message from this meeting is the importance of this relationship and the fact that the US-French partnership matters to the world,” a senior administration official said of the Harris-Macron meeting.

Harris will be the top US official to attend the Paris Peace Forum since its launch in 2018, though senior administration officials have declined to say whether his participation was part of an effort to bridge the US divide. -French.

The senior administration official said the Biden administration is “forward-looking” in its dealings with France and that Harris will seek to strengthen Franco-American cooperation “in a concrete way”, although the official has declined to say specifically how Harris would seek to improve the romantic relationship.

The official said Harris and Macron plan to have a “wide-ranging discussion on a range of issues, including bilateral relations, European security, the Indo-Pacific, global health, space and a number of issues. other subjects “.

A second senior official said Harris’ remarks at the Paris Peace Forum on November 11 – which this year will focus on global health and post-Covid recovery – will address “major converging global crises” with a focus on global health and post-Covid recovery. ‘focus on’ the challenge of growing inequalities and the need for leaders around the world to unite and take bold action. ”

Harris will join Macron and other world leaders for a post-forum dinner.

She is due to arrive in Paris on Tuesday and return to the United States the following Saturday.

Officials said Harris would visit the Institut Pasteur, a biomedical research institute, after his arrival and meet with French and American scientists working on Covid-19 and pandemic research.

Harris will visit the Suresnes American Cemetery, just outside Paris, on the eve of Veterans Day and participate in an Armistice Day ceremony the following day, tours intended to demonstrate “the years in which France and the United States stood together, our common values ​​and our commitment to continue doing the right things together in the world, ”said the senior administration official.

On November 12, Harris will participate in an international conference on Libya alongside 20 heads of state and government, including Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres .

“The vice president is here to show American support for the Libyan people as they strive to restore sovereignty and establish lasting peace,” the second senior administration official said. “We want to show our support for the Libyan people as they move towards national elections and as they focus on the importance of the withdrawal of foreign forces, mercenaries and fighters.”

The official said Harris would also express “deep concern for human rights and the plight of migrants and refugees.”

