Molnupiravir: UK Approved Antiviral Drug from Merck/Rridgebac Biotherapeutics for Mild to Moderate Covid-19 Treatment





It is the world’s first oral antiviral drug approved as a treatment for COVID-19. This drug comes in capsule form and will be known as Lagevrio.

The two companies have requested the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) emergency use authorization for the drug, and the FDA convened an Antimicrobial Drug Advisory Board on November 30 to provide an antibacterial drug to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults: He said he would discuss Molnupiravir’s abilities. The risk of serious illness, including hospitalization or death, is high.

Merck and Ridgeback also said that the European Medicines Agency has begun an ongoing review of marketing applications.

Merck announced last month that the capsules cut the risk of hospitalization or death from COVID-19 in half.

“In the interim analysis, molnupiravir reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by approximately 50%. 7.3% of patients receiving molnupiravir were hospitalized or died by day 29 after randomization (28/385), placebo-treated patients (53,377),” the company said in an October press release. “No deaths were reported in patients receiving molnupiravir by Day 29, compared to eight deaths in patients receiving placebo.”

The data has not yet been peer reviewed or published, but it has sparked excitement about a potentially easy and accessible treatment for COVID-19.

Last month, US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Dr Scott Gottlieb told CNN’s Anderson Cooper, “This is the most influential memory I have ever seen of an orally available drug for the treatment of respiratory pathogens. result,” he said. “I think taking oral pills that can suppress the replication of the virus is going to be a real game changer if you can suppress this virus.”

Another antiviral drug, remdesivir, is currently the only drug approved by the FDA for the treatment of COVID-19. Remdesivir, sold by Gilead Sciences under the name Becluri, is administered intravenously, so it’s not as simple as swallowing a pill.

Remdesivir is not effective for all COVID-19 patients. Studies have shown mixed results. It doesn’t seem to reduce the risk of death, but it does seem to help people feel better sooner when given early in the disease.

Merck and Ridgeback, along with the Medicines Patent Pool, have announced a voluntary licensing agreement that will help create broad access to molnupiravir in 105 low- and middle-income countries following regulatory approvals.

The creators and licensees of the antiviral drug, Merck, Ridgeback Therapeutics, and Emory University said they would not receive royalties on these sales for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic remaining a global public health emergency under the World Health Organization classification.

CNN’s Virginia Langmade contributed to this report.

