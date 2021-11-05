Titletown Welcomes US Venture as Naming Rights Partner for Office Building





Titletown Development LLC, the real estate development arm of the Green Bay Packers, today announced that the seven-story office tower at the west end of Titletown will be known as the US Venture Center.

The announcement comes as Breakthrough, a division of US Venture, Inc., finalizes plans to locate its new headquarters, the Breakthrough Collaboration Hub, on the fourth and fifth floors of the building starting in early 2022.

“We are delighted to welcome US Venture to Titletown as we officially name our office building US Venture Center,” said Mark Murphy, President and CEO of Packers. “With its reputation as an innovative company and one of its divisions, Breakthrough, headquartered in construction, the partnership with US Venture for construction is the ideal solution. The US Venture Center and the businesses occupying the space will be a large part of the growth and further development of Titletown as a great place to live, work and play. “

The Breakthrough space will provide a flexible working environment for its highly innovative and collaborative team of over 100 people. The location in Titletown will also provide a unique and elevated experience for the company’s valued customers when they meet in Green Bay to advance their transportation strategies.

The building includes a lobby on the first floor, five levels of office space, and an upper floor of meeting and event space for tenants’ use. It consists of approximately 150,000 square feet of premium Class A office space for several hundred workers when fully utilized.

With other companies finalizing plans to open office space at the US Venture Center, the building is expected to be 80% occupied by early 2022. Miron Construction, the company that constructed the building, has also started. to operate in nearly 23,000 square feet of space on the building’s third floor. Approximately 26,000 square feet of additional space is still available.

“Our decision to invest in naming rights was a natural progression of Breakthrough’s ‘Collaboration Center’ in building, coupled with the support of our US Venture brand strategy,” said John Schmidt, President and CEO of US Venture, Inc. “In addition to being adjacent to Lambeau Field, Titletown has become a recognized and world-class hub of innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as a cosmopolitan destination for business and social activities that attract to both adults and families. beautifully with the team spirit of Breakthrough, along with our differentiating values, rich culture and overall branding. “

Commercial Horizons, based in Wisconsin, is an investor in the development of the US Venture Center and designed the building.

In addition to the US Venture Center and adjacent TitletownFlats, another future development of approximately 100,000 square feet is being considered for Titletown. Concepts considered include retail, health and wellness, food and beverage, and entertainment.

ABOUT US VENTURE, INC. : For more than 70 years, US Venture, Inc. has been recognized as an innovative leader in the distribution of petroleum and renewable energy products, lubricants, tires and parts, and uses data-driven insights to manage energy and information in the global movement of goods. US Venture delivers unconventional and sustainable solutions that give their customers a competitive edge and enable the company to support the communities in which they live, work and play. Through the values ​​lived by the business divisions: US Oil, US AutoForce, Tire’s Warehouse, US Gain, Breakthrough, US Lubricants, US Petroleum Equipment and IGEN, US Venture seeks new ways to drive business success while remaining true to its commitment to making the world a better place.

ABOUT BREAKTHROUGH: Breakthrough is a leading innovator in transportation technologies and solutions, dedicated to creating transparent strategies for the world’s leading shippers. By leveraging their robust data set of over $ 20 billion in annual freight spend, Breakthrough uncovers freight optimizations and removes distortions from traditional transportation practices. Working with its shipper customers, Breakthrough is transforming the transportation industry by creating a more efficient freight ecosystem. The company was named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Logistics Companies in 2021, is a recipient of the prestigious Unilever Winning Through Innovation Award and a five-time recipient of the External Business Partner Excellence Award from Procter & Gamble.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.packers.com/news/titletown-welcomes-u-s-venture-as-naming-rights-partner-for-office-building The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos