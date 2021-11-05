US charges Russian analyst who contributed to “Steele dossier”





A person stands behind textured glass at an address which has been linked by local media to former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele in Wokingham, Britain on January 12, 2016. REUTERS / Peter Nicholls

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4 (Reuters) – A US federal grand jury has indicted the Russian analyst who contributed to the “Steele dossier” alleging potential links between Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign and Russia, a special prosecutor said on Thursday responsible for investigating the case.

Analyst Igor Danchenko is charged with five counts of making false statements to the FBI regarding the sources of the documents he provided to a British company that prepared the case, said John Durham, the special prosecutor appointed by the US Department of Justice during the Trump administration.

In a brief hearing Thursday in Alexandria, Va., U.S. Magistrate Judge Theresa Buchanan ordered Danchenko’s provisional release on $ 100,000 unsecured bail after his attorney told court he was living with her. family in Virginia.

Danchenko’s lawyer said his client would plead not guilty to the charges, although his plea was not formally recorded. A prosecutor said that if found guilty, Danchenko could face up to five years in prison on each count.

The indictment alleges that between June and November 2017, Danchenko made false statements regarding the sources of certain information he provided to a UK investigative company Durham did not identify.

Sources identified the company to Reuters as being linked to former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele.

The dossier, which was released to the FBI and the media ahead of the November 2016 election, exposed as yet unproven claims that Russia had embarrassing information about Trump and some of his Republican campaign advisers and that Moscow was working in them. behind the scenes to defeat his Democratic Party. opponent Hillary Clinton.

The indictment alleges that Danchenko made false statements about information he allegedly received from an anonymous caller who claimed the Kremlin could have helped elect Trump. He says Danchenko knew the information was wrong.

A lawyer for Danchenko did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Two sources familiar with Durham’s activities said he had issued subpoenas seeking evidence from several sources, including people linked to Fusion GPS, the Washington investigative firm that commissioned the case. .

Steele is a former British intelligence officer who prepared the case for Fusion GPS, who worked for a law firm that represented the Democratic Party and Clinton’s presidential campaign in 2016.

Steele declined to comment in an email message.

One of the sources familiar with Durham’s business said Fusion GPS was not the target of Durham’s investigation. Steele had previously refused to cooperate with investigators working for Durham.

Reporting by Mark Hosenball and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Scott Malone, Howard Goller and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/russian-analyst-who-helped-compile-steele-dossier-arrested-us-probe-new-york-2021-11-04/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos