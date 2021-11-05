U.S. airline disruptions cast a shadow over vacation travel





An American Airlines employee is seen at Los Angeles International Airport as more than 1,400 American Airlines flights over the weekend were canceled due to staff shortages and inclement weather in Los Angeles , California, United States, October 31, 2021. REUTERS / Carlos Barria

CHICAGO, Nov. 4 (Reuters) – A series of high-profile flight cancellations has highlighted worker shortages at U.S. airlines, triggering warnings of further delays during the holiday season as airlines scramble to recruit staff.

This is a sea change for an industry that struggled with a surplus workforce as the coronavirus hammered air travel just a year ago, and it’s the latest evidence of a growing labor shortage.

As demand in the United States roars back, carriers are struggling to keep up. The challenge is particularly pronounced at American Airlines (AAL.O) and Southwest Airlines (LUV.N), which have been among the most active in adding seats to meet demand.

American canceled hundreds of flights last weekend, citing the weather and staff. He faced similar unrest over the summer. Read more

Last month, the Southwest suffered an operational crisis that resulted in about 2,000 cancellations and cost it $ 75 million. Similar factors in August forced Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE.N) to cancel 2,800 flights. Read more

Days before the travel rush in late November for Thanksgiving, airlines are scrambling to avoid a repeat.

Meanwhile, they face an increase in vacation bookings amid falling COVID-19 cases and increased vaccinations. Southwest said last month’s ticket sales for November and December were in line with pre-crisis levels of 2019.

Growing demand and labor shortages have made airlines more vulnerable to inclement weather, which frequently hinders year-end travel. Analysts say it could mean more travel disruption.

“If there are weather conditions, you can expect flight cancellations,” said Helane Becker, Cowen and Co. analyst.

FOG FOR WORKERS

In a staff memo last week, American said it expects to have 4,000 new employees in the current quarter. He also recalled nearly 1,800 flight attendants on long-term leave.

Southwest aims to hire 5,000 employees by the end of the year.

Rushing to hire in a tight labor market risks pushing up costs at a time when soaring jet fuel prices are squeezing profits.

Southwest is offering employee referral bonuses and has raised its minimum wage to $ 15 an hour. Even then, he says application rates are lower than pre-pandemic levels.

“The competition for talent and for great talent is even tougher,” said Greg Muccio, director of talent acquisition at Southwest. “A lot of people … are looking for a lot of flexibility.”

In the meantime, Southwest and Spirit have cut flights to avoid further blackouts.

Unions blame airlines for poor planning, which they say has led to fatigue and frustration and left carriers vulnerable to such disruption.

America’s Pilots Union said last month it plans to pick up hubs to protest work schedules, fatigue and housing scarcity.

“We are very concerned that management is filling the vacation turkey with uncertainty for the upcoming vacation period,” said Dennis Tajer, spokesperson for the Allied Pilots Association, which represents pilots at American.

Of course, not all airlines are under the same pressures. United Airlines (UAL.O) and Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) have so far largely avoided some unrest.

Both perform fewer flights than their competitors. United also struck a deal to keep all of its pilots flying last year in exchange for reduced working hours and lower wages.

United and Delta restored just over 70% of their 2019 capacity in the quarter through September. By comparison, Southwest increased its capacity to over 98% of 2019 levels and American stole 80% of its capacity before the pandemic.

Industry experts say United and Delta have been partially insulated from the labor shortage by networks more focused in international markets, where demand remains relatively weak.

SHORTAGES DESPITE RESCUE

But recent congestion has sparked broader questions about some airlines’ decisions to downsize despite securing $ 54 billion in federal aid to help cover payroll expenses.

Senator Maria Cantwell, a Democrat, sent letters in July to the heads of six airlines, including American, Delta, Southwest and JetBlue Airways (JBLU.O) demanding an explanation of worker shortages after billions of pandemic bailouts . Cantwell has said at best that every airline is “handling badly” the situation and at worst letting taxpayers down.

Although their responses to the letters have not yet been made public, the airlines said the bailouts saved thousands of jobs, prevented bankruptcy and put them in a position to support the economic recovery after the pandemic.

Industry experts say federal aid has helped carriers retain workers, but the problems started when the payroll program ran out of funds. In the absence of clarity on funding and still weak travel demand, airlines have asked workers to take unpaid time off or take early retirement.

“If they had kept 100% of their workers, they would have needed more money,” said Becker of Cowen.

Airlines started hiring and bringing back pilots again this spring, as COVID-19 cases brought back passengers.

Airline employment in the United States in September was more than 12% below its pre-pandemic peak. In contrast, employment in restaurants and bars, hit just as hard by pandemic closures, is only 7.6% below its peak before the COVID-19 outbreak.

Executives recognize that an airline industry shattered by coronaviruses is naturally more risk averse, leading some carriers to hesitate when the recovery began. Southwest, for example, did not implement its hiring plans until July.

“We were a little late for the game,” Southwest’s Muccio said.

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh, editing by Tim Hepher, Anna Driver and Steve Orlofsky

