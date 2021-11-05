Mercks covid pills Lagevrio are approved by UK regulatory agencies.





UK drug regulators have approved the first approval of Merck’s antiviral drug for Covid-19, which public health experts have hailed as an important new tool to combat the pandemic.

Merck said Thursday that the pharmaceutical and health care product regulator has approved the drug under the brand name Lagevrio for people with mild to moderate Covid-19 and at least one risk factor for developing a serious illness.

This is the first green light for molnupiravir, an easy-to-administer oral treatment that halves the risk of hospitalization or death in mild to moderate coronavirus patients during clinical trials.

U.S. and EU regulators are still evaluating Merck’s drug, which has seen a surge in government orders since positive results from a phase 3 study were announced last month.

The UK has purchased nearly 500,000 courses of Molnupiravir, while the US has ordered 1.7 million courses for a total cost of $12 billion, which is equivalent to about $700 per course.

Merck, which co-developed an antiviral drug with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics last week, said molnupiravir expects to generate up to $7 billion in global sales by the end of next year.

Chief Executive Officer Robert Davis said the first global approval of Molnupiravir was a major achievement for the company.

“In pursuit of Merck’s unwavering mission to save and improve lives, we will continue with the rigor and urgency to make molnupiravir available to patients around the world as soon as possible,” he said.

suggestion

Health experts have welcomed the development of an antiviral drug for the treatment of Covid that can be taken at home within five days of infection to prevent the development of serious illness.

So far, the only approved treatment for mild to moderate Covid is an expensive monoclonal antibody developed by Regeneron, Eli Lilly and GlaxoSmithKline, which is usually administered intravenously.

David Dowdy, associate professor of epidemiology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, said approval of molnupiravir could save lives in the fight against Covid-19.

However, he cautioned that the pill was not a perfect treatment given that it reduced hospitalizations and deaths by only 50% during the trial period and that people had to get the drug early enough to be effective. “I’m not sure if you can call it a game changer the way vaccines were, because drugs don’t stop the infection,” Dowdy said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisor will review whether to approve the emergency use of molnupiravir at a meeting later this month.

suggestion

Merck has discontinued phase 3 clinical trials of this drug following consultation with the FDA due to the advice of an independent committee of scientists monitoring the clinical trials and very positive results.

An interim analysis of data from 775 patients showed that none of the participants who received molnupiravir died during the first 29 days of the study and eight participants who received placebo.

British health officials have stressed that the drug should not be used as a substitute for vaccination.

June Raine, head of the UK Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Products Regulatory Authority, said the drug is “another treatment we will add to our arsenal against COVID-19.”

“It is also the world’s first approved antiviral drug for this disease that can be taken orally rather than intravenously,” she added. “This is important because it means that COVID-19 can be administered out of hospital before it progresses to a serious stage.

“Without compromising quality, safety and effectiveness, the public can trust that MHRA has performed a robust and thorough assessment of its data.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/ec43623e-13ac-4f44-b0f7-9c82d062dfdd The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos