Once again, the United States justifies the unjustifiable





The United States government believes that it is perfectly reasonable, or at least “not unreasonable” to kill an innocent family of civilians.

If that sounds brutal, consider this: A Pentagon review of the August drone strike that falsely killed 10 members of an Afghan family during the US withdrawal concluded that no one in the military should be punished for the ‘attack. A massacre that General Mark Milley initially called “fair” was decidedly unfair, but examination determined that the process that led to the attack was good. This is the result that went wrong.

“I found that given the information they had and the analysis they had done, I understood that they had come to the wrong conclusion, but … was it reasonable to conclude what they were had concluded on the basis of what they had? It was not unreasonable, “said the Air Force lieutenant. General Sami Said told The Associated Press. “It turned out to be incorrect.”

There’s a lot of work done by the word “right” in that last sentence, a kind of shrugging “oops” that implicitly minimizes the catastrophic results of the error. (To be fair, Said also called the deaths “regrettable.”) It’s horrendous, but the bigger problem is that such mistakes are common: Researchers suggest that at least 22,000 civilians and probably many more have been killed in US airstrikes and drone strikes since 9/11. The attack in Afghanistan was just the one that caught the eye. “There have been countless similar strikes over the years, and so many intentionally unaccounted deaths, which have occurred in the shadows,” noted Matt Duss, foreign policy adviser to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I- Vt.).

The United States wrongly killed Zemerai Ahmadi and members of his family because they were trying to protect their own forces that were withdrawing from the country. This is apparently understandable, but it is also reminiscent of so many police firing at unarmed civilians because the officers mistakenly had a “reasonable belief” that they were in danger. The results, in either case, may be similar: at home, the police faced a crisis of legitimacy among those they have sworn to serve and protect, while overseas researchers have discovered that drone strikes often end up “harming rather than enhancing the security of the United States.” “by arousing the anger of families and friends left behind by the victims.

Governments routinely justify violence that is ultimately totally unjustifiable. It always has been, perhaps. But there should be nothing routine about slaughtering innocent people. If “the process” so often gives terrible results without anyone taking responsibility for it, then it is time to change the process. Right now, the US use of drone strikes doesn’t seem very reasonable.

