COVID-19: UK reports an additional 37,269 coronavirus cases and 214 deaths | UK News





Another 37,269 coronavirus cases and 214 deaths have been reported in the UK, according to the UK government’s official daily statistics.

There were 41,299 COVID-19 cases and 217 deaths in the 28 days after the positive test was reported on Wednesday, compared to 39,842 and 165 at this time last week.

There were 275,264 cases in the last 7 days, a decrease of 20% from the previous week.

Another 359,834 booster injections were administered, for a total of 9.01 million, and 45.7 million received two doses.

According to the latest tally, 9,517 people have been hospitalized for the coronavirus in the UK, with a total of 141,395 deaths within 28 days of testing positive.

The latest figures come as new research suggests COVID-19 infections are at an all-time high.

Researchers in the REACT-1 study believe that 1 in 17 children are infected between October 19 and October 29, increasing by a high proportion of school-age children.

They warn that the next 10 days will be “important” as children return to their classrooms from end-of-semester classes.

The overall prevalence of the virus across the UK was 1.72% compared to 0.83% in September.

Correspondent Laura Bundock’s analysis

The death toll from COVID-19 has been on the rise in recent years.

The numbers aren’t as high as at this time last year, but we’re concerned as we head into winter.

It is worth remembering that there is always a lag between infection and hospitalization and death, and the rate of infection is starting to decrease.

This recent spike in cases has been driven by the high prevalence of school-age children, and half-years appear to have successfully acted as circuit breakers.

What will happen in the future will be important.

But even if there are plenty of examples that stabilize the numbers, it reminds us once again that the pandemic is not over.

On Thursday, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) announced that it had approved the use of a “game-changing” antiviral pill to treat COVID-19.

The UK became the first country to approve molnupiravir for use by people who test positive and have one or more risk factors for developing a serious condition, such as obesity, age 60 or older, diabetes or heart disease.

After confirming promising trial results, MHRA said it is safe and effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization and death in people with mild to moderate coronavirus infection.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said: “This is a historic day for the UK to approve the world’s first antiviral drug that can fight COVID-19 at home.

“This will be a game changer for the most vulnerable and immunocompromised, who will soon be able to receive breakthrough treatment.”

