UK Covid case, study suggests may have peaked this year | covid





Scientists from the Zoe Covid study believe the UK coronavirus cases may have peaked this year, which has prompted some experts to warn that it is too early to know how the pandemic will unfold in the coming weeks.

The study, which estimates the number of Covid cases in the community from the information users logged on to the app, found a clear decline in cases under the age of 18 since mid-October, with infection rates still leveling across most other age groups. Climbing between the ages of 55 and 75.

This trend is based on 42,359 swab tests performed between October 16 and 30 and points to 88,592 daily symptomatic cases. This is a decrease of 4.7% compared to the previous week’s Zoe data. This number is currently equivalent to 1 in 53 people in the UK with COVID-19 symptoms.

Professor Tim Spector, lead scientist at Kings College London’s Zoe study, said young people are driving a large number of cases, and a large number of cases appear to be complete from our data. There are many reasons behind it, but many are driven by the patterns we see in our children and the history of waves past.

According to figures on Thursday, 37,269 people across the UK tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, down from 41,299 the day before. However, the number of deaths within 28 days after 214 people tested positive for COVID-19 during the same period was almost the same as the 217 reported the day before.

In the fall semester, COVID-19 infections soared among middle school students, a group that is unprotected because of the slow distribution of vaccines to the age group. Statistics Korea estimates that more than 9% of children aged 7-11 are infected in the week ending October 22.

However, continuing high infection rates in schools have raised immunity levels against the virus, and at some point, with the help of vaccinations, cases are expected to decrease again. Outbreak modelers expect this to happen unevenly across the country, with the hardest-hit areas like London seeing a decline in cases across age groups.

What is uncertain is when the school’s infection rate will peak. Scientists participating in Imperial College’s React study reported similar evidence of a decrease in cases at the end of October, but warned that the decrease could be temporary and could be caused by children not attending school for half a year.

Kevin McConway, Professor Emeritus of Applied Statistics at Open University, said cases have declined in a short period of time and what happens next is highly uncertain. I personally am very hopeful that the downtrend will continue, but I can hardly be sure that it will actually happen, he said.

He added that while the Zoe study provided some plausible reasons for the continued decline in cases, many seemed to be more optimistic than solid predictions. McConway said: We can hope to reach a peak in 2021, but if we haven’t yet, we need to plan accordingly for what to do.

Mark Woolhouse, professor of epidemiology of infectious diseases at the University of Edinburgh, said a worrisome trend is an increase in cases in the elderly and the much more vulnerable. Although vaccines provide very good protection against serious diseases, they do not provide complete protection, and this age group continues to dominate hospital practices. I don’t want to conclude that the Covid-19 pandemic in the UK is on the decline until it dwindles in an aging and vulnerable age group. That hasn’t happened yet.

