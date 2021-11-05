China surprises US with hypersonic missile test





China’s recent test of a hypersonic missile, a weapon described as faster, more maneuverable and a greater threat to air defense systems than a conventional intercontinental ballistic missile, has heightened tensions between the United States and China.

This is “a very important event in a test of a hypersonic weapon system, and it is of great concern,” said General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in an interview with Bloomberg TV October 28. Milley’s statement was the first official American recognition of the test.

Hypersonic missiles travel at Mach 5, five times the speed of sound when maneuvering in the atmosphere. It’s faster than 3,800 mph. Ballistic missiles can reach 15,000 mph as they ascend through space. Warheads travel at around 2,000 mph once they re-enter Earth’s atmosphere.

China’s August test was originally reported by the Financial Times on October 16. The Times said the missile circled the Earth at low altitude before descending back to its target, which it missed by approximately 30 kilometers.

The test is important because it shows that China has made unexpected progress on its hypersonic weapon systems and could start a new arms race, the Guardian reported.

The test prompted a comparison of a “Sputnik moment,” a historical reference to the 1957 launch of the Sputnik satellite by the Soviet Union. It was a shock to Americans who were forced to realize that the United States was being challenged for its technological superiority.

“I don’t know if it’s a Sputnik moment, but I think it’s very close to that. He has our full attention, ”Milley told Bloomberg.

However, it wasn’t just the hypersonic vehicle and its handling that caught the eye, as Foreign Policy reports: this is how the vehicle entered orbit.

It used a version of the Fractional Orbital Bombing System, a method of launching missiles into low orbit developed by the Soviets during the Cold War. A missile descending from a low orbit leaves less time to be detected.

This method of delivery also means that the United States could be attacked by flights over the South Pole. US defense systems are focused on missile attacks from the north.

Although both can carry nuclear warheads, hypersonic missiles are different from ICMBs.

Intercontinental ballistic missiles are long-range guided weapons that are fired into space in an arc called a parabolic trajectory. They reach an altitude of 800 to 1,200 miles before descending back to Earth, traveling over 3,400 miles to reach a target. Existing radar systems are used to detect them.

There are two main types of hypersonic weapons. The United States is developing both, according to the Congressional Research Service:

Hypersonic glide vehicles, also called boost-glide systems, which are launched by rocket thrusters into the upper atmosphere. They separate from the booster about 100 km high, the altitude at which the Earth’s atmosphere ends. They dive on their own and glide toward a target at a speed of Mach 5, five times the speed of sound, about 3,836 mph or 1 mile per second. They can maneuver in the atmosphere, making them difficult to detect and destroy. Hypersonic cruise missiles, which use high-speed motors called scramjets to achieve hypersonic speeds. Their altitude range is around 19 miles high.

China’s test involved a hypersonic sliding vehicle, according to reports. China has officially denied testing a hypersonic missile, saying it was a routine test of a reusable spacecraft.

The United States, Russia and China conduct hypersonic missile programs. But China’s test has heightened anxiety between it and the United States, where relations are already strained over Chinese military activity near Taiwan, its island fortifications in the South China Sea, trade disputes. and the COVID-19 pandemic.

India, France, Germany, Japan, Australia and North Korea are other countries developing hypersonic weapons, the Washington Post reported.

SOURCE USA TODAY Network reports and research; Associated press; Congress Research Service; Joint Air Power Center of Competence; National Security Technology Accelerator; spacenews.com; Defense News; Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation; Nasa

Posted at 10:09 a.m. UTC on November 4, 2021 Updated at 3:11 p.m. UTC on November 4, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/in-depth/graphics/2021/11/04/china-hypersonic-missile-sputnik-moment-icbm-mach-5-weapon/8581971002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos