Brexit bitterness lies behind deteriorating French-British relations





LONDON Last week’s fierce brawl between Britain and France erupted off the Isle of Jersey over fishing rights for dozens of French trawlers operating in British waters. But, like many competing neighbors, the root cause of the feud goes much deeper.

Britain and France have been at war since Britain left the European Union two years ago. They quarreled over the safety of a British coronavirus vaccine and a submarine alliance that united Britain, Australia and the United States but turned away from furious France. At some point, the fishing fracas all triggered the deployment of naval ships in the lowlands, leading the London tabloids to the raucous Our New Trafalgar.

Domestic politics plays a role. Facilitating cross-channel conflict for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is an appeal to his pro-Brexit base and a loud distraction in a season of fuel and food shortages. For President Emmanuel Macron, tensions are useful as he seeks re-election in France. Because he faces the challenges of the nationalist right.

The accusations of bullying and malice could also provide an excuse for the UK to break a trade agreement negotiated with the European Union on Northern Ireland. The summit was held in Cornwall last June.

The crux of the clash, which diplomats have called the bitterest clash ever remembered, is over who will write the first draft of history. France is determined to show that Brexit doesn’t work. Britain is desperate to show it.

Peter Ricketts, former British ambassador to France, said it’s more than just fish. It’s essentially still about Brexit.

France has reacted violently to Britain’s refusal to comply with fishing regulations in a post-Brexit deal with Brussels, sending a message to London that it will cost nothing to leave the European Union, he said. .

The French have publicly said that unless they belong to the European Union, they cannot get the same benefits. One of their biggest complaints is that the Johnson government wants to eat cake.

At the same time, Brexit broke the bonds that held Britain and France as partners in European projects, injecting a more competitive element into the relationship and increasing the temptation to use each other like a whistle.

Sylvie Bermann, who recently served as the British ambassador to France, likened Brexit to a divorce and said that it would take time for the wounds to heal. They are caring for the wound in different ways.

She said Johnson made France the victim of a problem exacerbated by Brexit. Problems such as a shortage of truck drivers running out of fuel at a gas station, for example. When Australia rocked France for a submarine alliance with Britain and the US, Macron, dazed, wants to show that France is stronger in the EU than when it was alone like Britain.

We didn’t ask them to be a third country, Bermann said. We would have liked them to stay. They made their choices and we respect them. But now they cannot enjoy both advantages and complete freedom.

In this suspicious atmosphere, even everyday disputes can quickly spread. The most recent fight involves permitting French boats to fish in waters up to six miles off the coast of the Channel Islands and England, where the French have been fishing for hundreds of years. The total catch in question is €6 million ($6.9 million) per year, less than the rounding error of Francis’ economic output of $2.6 trillion.

However, the fishery is symbolic for its size. Symbolism is important for two proud nations that look more alike than the different frenzys that have gone through the Norman Conquests, the Napoleonic Wars, and even Mr. Johnson who ridiculed Franglais (Donnez moi un break, he said recently).

President Macron threatened to retaliate by imposing stricter checks on trucks from Britain to France, which could rapidly escalate into a trade war. He ignited the fire after meeting Prime Minister Johnson in Rome last Sunday. The two have agreed to work to find a compromise, and on Thursday Britain’s Brexit negotiator David Frost met with Frances’ European minister, Clement Beaune, about his position and concerns over what he said Britain was an opportunity. said. They will see each other again next week.

But diplomatic encounters seem to be less important than off-stage plays. Prior to the positive meeting between Macron and Johnson, French Prime Minister Jean-Catex sent a sharp letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyenne urging Britain to maintain its consent.

Castex wrote that it is important for Brussels to show that leaving the coalition is just as harmful as remaining in the coalition.

British officials seized it as evidence that France wanted to punish Britain for Brexit. The French said the British deliberately mistranslated the line, making it more inflammatory. However, some diplomats acknowledged that the French were to some extent responsible for exacerbating the situation.

He said the episode was exposed because it revealed a complete lack of trust between the Europeans and Johnson.

Diplomats say the distrust is more pronounced than between Macron, a 43-year-old ex-banker, and Johnson, a 57-year-old once journalist. In both London and Paris, there’s a sense that relations won’t settle as long as Macron is at Lise Palace and Johnson is in 10th, said Peter Westmarcott, who served as the British ambassador to France before Ricketts.

The UK’s exit from the European Union was particularly hard on Macron. This is because the balance of power that existed between the three large bloc powers of Britain, France and Germany has collapsed. Now Macron is struggling to assert French leadership in Germany-dominated Europe.

France and Macron see the EU as a central pillar of their domestic and foreign policy, said Georgina Wright, UK expert on French-British relations at the Paris-based research institute Institut Montaigne. It is very difficult for him to work with the British government, which continues to be very hostile towards the EU.

At home, Macron leads the polls, but faces strong challenges from the right. While all of his major rivals have expressed skepticism about the European Union, no one advocates a split from the European Union. Provocative far-right TV star and writer ric Zemmour, who took second place in most polls, says Britain has won the battle of Brexit and claims a stronger France in Europe. The same goes for Marine Le Pen, who is running third in the national championships.

Facing these challenges, Emmanuel Macron’s message is that membership in a trade union entails obligations and rights, and that France participates in all aspects of European politics, as Thibaut Harrow, an expert on French-British relations at the University of England. ah said Sorbonne Nouvel.

But unlike Britain, where tensions with France dominate Downing Street and make headlines in pro-conservative tabloids, President Macron’s hardline stance toward Britain is primarily a political calculation. There is little evidence that anti-national sentiment stimulates a larger population.

But in the case of London, the fight over fish sparks a much bigger fight for relations with the European Union. The UK is now expected to overturn an agreement with Brussels on how to treat Northern Ireland, which now sits awkwardly in the British and Commonwealth trade system.

Mr Johnson alleges that the agreement hampered trade between the UK and Northern Ireland. The European Union offered a solution, but refused to make concessions that could threaten a single market.

Analysts now expect Prime Minister Johnson to invoke a clause nullifying the agreement after the World Climate Summit in Scotland next week. Macron is expected to push for a strong European Union counterattack, which is why the lowland fish feud could escalate into an all-out trade war.

Muztava Rahman, an analyst at Eurasia Group, a political risk consulting firm, sees tensions escalating considerably and says the French Bridge will be a major part of it. After that, it gets very messy legally, politically and economically.

Mark Landler reported from London and Nori Onishi from Paris.

