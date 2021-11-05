tightening labor market in the United States; wage costs are accelerating





Job fair signage can be seen on 5th Avenue after the employment report was released in Manhattan, New York, United States on September 3, 2021. REUTERS / Andrew Kelly

Weekly jobless claims drop from 14,000 to 269,000 Continuous claims drop from 134,000 to 2.105 million Unit labor costs increase at the rate of 8.3% in the third quarter Productivity declines at the rate of 5, 0%

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4 (Reuters) – The number of Americans filing new jobless claims fell to its lowest level in nearly 20 months last week, suggesting the economy was regaining momentum in a context of significant improvement in public health, although supply constraints remain.

The tight labor market is pushing up wages as companies scramble to recruit workers, helping to keep inflation high. Labor costs jumped in the third quarter, other data showed Thursday, as productivity fell at its fastest pace in 40 years. The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday that it would begin this month to reduce the amount of money it injects into the economy through monthly bond purchases. Read more

“Companies are reluctant to lay off workers with high demand and a labor shortage,” said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “The big open question is what happens to the millions of people who lost their benefits in September, or saw their benefits cut.”

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell from 14,000 to 269,000 seasonally adjusted for the week ended Oct. 30, the Labor Department said. This was the lowest level since mid-March in 2020, when mandatory business closures were imposed to slow the first wave of COVID-19 infections. Requests have now declined for five consecutive weeks.

There were significant drops in deposits in Missouri and Florida, which offset increases in California and Kentucky.

Claims in Kentucky were likely spurred by temporary layoffs in the auto industry as automakers cut production due to a semiconductor shortage.

The summer wave of infections caused by the Delta variant has subsided, encouraging more Americans to travel, dine out, attend sports venues, and engage in other activities that have been curtailed by the resurgence of cases. The Delta variant and commodity shortages helped restrain economic growth to its slowest pace in more than a year in the last quarter.

Applications, which fell from a record 6.149 million in early April 2020, are now within a range generally considered consistent with a healthy labor market.

The number of people continuing to receive benefits after a first week of aid fell from 134,000 to 2.105 million in the week ended October 23, also the lowest level since mid-March in 2020. The number of people receiving assistance has declined by about 75% since the beginning of September when the enhanced government-funded benefits expired.

The drop in claims bodes well for the October jobs report, due Friday. According to a Reuters survey of economists, non-farm payrolls probably increased by 450,000 jobs. The economy created 194,000 jobs in September, the least in nine months.

Stocks on Wall Street were mostly higher. The dollar appreciated against a basket of currencies. US Treasury yields have fallen.

Reuters Charts

SHORTAGE OF WORKERS

Expectations of accelerating job gains were bolstered by ADP’s national employment report on Wednesday, which showed strong growth in the private payroll in October. The Conference Board’s labor market differential – derived from data on consumer opinions about whether jobs are plentiful or hard to come by – has peaked in 21 years. Read more

But relentless labor shortages remain an obstacle. Healthcare needs during the pandemic, fears of contracting the coronavirus, early retirements and career changes as well as an aging population left companies with 10.4 million unfilled jobs at the end of August.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told reporters on Wednesday that “these barriers to labor supply are expected to decrease with further progress to contain the virus, supporting gains in employment and economic activity “.

There are fears that the White House’s vaccination mandate, which goes into effect Jan.4 and applies to federal government contractors and businesses with 100 or more employees, may worsen worker shortages. Read more

A report released Thursday by global outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas showed that job cuts announced by US-based employers rose 27.5% in October to 22,822, the highest since May. He said 22% of layoffs were from people refusing to be vaccinated as required by their businesses.

“The problem could cause people to leave the workforce or slow down their reintegration as people expand their searches for employers not enforcing the mandate or workplaces where it does not apply,” said Ryan Sweet, senior economist at Moody’s Analytics in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

With scarce workers, companies are increasing wages. A second report from the Ministry of Labor showed on Thursday that unit labor costs, the price of labor per unit of output, accelerated to an annualized rate of 8.3% in the third quarter after rising to a rate of 1.1% during the quarter from April to June.

Reuters Charts

Labor costs increased 4.8% from a year ago. The government announced last week that third-quarter wage growth was the largest on record. Strong wage gains, along with rising rents, challenge the Fed’s narrative that high inflation is transitory.

“The rise will come on top of concerns about increasingly entrenched inflation and / or growing risk to profits as companies are unable to offset higher labor costs with productivity gains,” he said. said Sarah House, senior economist at Wells Fargo in Charlotte, North. Caroline.

Labor productivity fell 5.0% in the last quarter, the biggest drop since the second quarter of 1981. read more

A third Commerce Department report showed the trade deficit jumped 11.2% to a record $ 80.9 billion in September. Read more

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Andrea Ricci and Paul Simao

