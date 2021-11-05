UK Government U-turns on Corruption Rule Changes as Parliamentarians Resign.





Owen Patterson leaves Winfield House during US President Donald Trump’s state visit to London, UK on June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Pictures

Prime Minister’s party abandons plan to change system to oversee parliament, lawmakers at center of lobbying row resign

LONDON, November 4 (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government made a bewildering U-turn on Thursday over plans to overhaul the parliamentary system to combat corruption, which led to the resignation of the parliamentarian responsible for the scandal.

Faced with headlines accusing the prime minister and his Conservative administration of “abusive language” and misfortune at his party, the government said it would only rethink the proposals it had made through Parliament the day before.

Conservative lawmakers, backed by Johnson, narrowly voted to suspend the proposed 30-day suspension in Congress for former Secretary Owen Patterson, who was convicted of repeated lobbying for both companies. salary.

Instead, they pushed forward a proposal to postpone the suspension and form a new committee to review his case and the broader congressional investigation system. read more

But after growing anger within opposition politicians and some parties, the government withdrew, saying another vote on the proposed suspension would be forthcoming. Patterson declared that he would quit “the world of brutal politics.”

“The past two years have been an indescribable nightmare for me and my family,” Patterson, whose wife took his own life last year, said in a statement. “I claim to be completely innocent of what I have been accused of.”

“It must have been a very difficult decision, but I can understand why he made the decision to put his family first,” Johnson said.

Before the government launched an all-out war, a number of Conservative politicians criticized the party’s behavior, and commentators said it was a bad reflection of the prime minister.

“This is one of the most unconvincing episodes I’ve seen in my 16 years as a member of Parliament,” said Rep. Mark Harper, a Conservative MP who opposes the plan and opposes his party.

Another Conservative politician, Peter Bone, said his office was destroyed because he voted for change.

‘damaging moment’

Earlier, Jonathan Evans, chairman of the Committee on Standards in Public Life and former head of the UK’s MI5 domestic espionage service, said preventing members of parliament from being honest is a “deep contradiction” in the British democratic tradition.

“This vote is a very serious and detrimental moment for Parliament,” Evans said in a speech in London.

Johnson recently said he had been accused of misbehavior, including a plan to get political party donors to secretly donate to the lavish renovation of his Downing Street apartment, and the government handing out large contracts for protective medical equipment to those with connections to the incumbents. Faced with other accusations.

Opposition Labor leader Kier Starmer accused the government of corruption and said Johnson was “leading the army through the sewers.”

“Boris Johnson now has to apologize to the nation for this filthy attempt to cover up his friend’s misdemeanor,” Starmer said. “This isn’t the first time he’s done this, but it’s probably the last.”

Tim Bale, a political science professor at Queen Mary University in London, said corruption charges could do serious damage, citing the slander march that plagued John Major’s last days of Conservative government in the mid-1990s.

However, Bale said the Conservatives had overtaken the opposition in a recent opinion poll, despite criticism that the government has dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic and raised the cost of living.

“What happened this week won’t help anything,” he said. “But for now, I wouldn’t bet too much on reaching a turning point of some kind.”

