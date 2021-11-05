The US Navy fired the officers of the attack submarine that struck a seamount in the South China Sea





Seawolf-class attack submarine USS Connecticut in the Pacific Ocean on November 17, 2009. US Navy / MCS1 John M. Hageman

The Navy fired three command commanders from the USS Connecticut attack submarine.

The decision follows an incident last month in which the submarine crashed into a seamount.

The 7th Fleet commander determined the accident was preventable.

The leadership of the USS Connecticut attack submarine was fired after an incident in the South China Sea early last month.

Vice-Admiral Karl Thomas, who commands the US Navy’s 7th Fleet, has decided to relieve the commander of the Seawolf-class nuclear attack submarine, Cmdr. Cameron Aljilani, along with Lt. Cmdr. Patrick Cashin, the general manager, and Master Chief Sonar Technician Cory Rogers, the boat chief, due to a loss of confidence Thursday, the Navy said in a statement.

The decision comes just over a month after the submarine ran aground on a seamount, meaning it collided with a seamount.

The Navy first reported on Oct. 7 that five days earlier Connecticut had struck an unidentified object.

The Navy statement offered few details, provided only that the submarine struck something while operating in international waters, that there had been no fatal injuries, that the submarine was in stable condition and that the nuclear propulsion systems were not damaged.

Although the Navy did not publicly disclose the location of the incident, defense officials speaking on condition of anonymity revealed to some reporters after the statement was released that it happened at sea. Southern China. Officials also said there was damage and a dozen crew members were injured.

As of Wednesday, the US Navy was unsure what the submarine hit, although defense officials told USNI News early indications suggested Connecticut had crashed into a seamount. Marine.

On Monday, the 7th Fleet announced that the command’s investigation into the incident “determined that the USS Connecticut ran aground on an unexplored seamount while operating in international waters in the Indo-region. peaceful”.

This investigation was then forwarded to Thomas for liability considerations.

After reviewing the investigation, the captain concluded that “good judgment, prudent decision-making and adherence to the required procedures in the planning of navigation, the execution of the watch crew and the management of risks could have prevented the incident, “a statement from the 7th Fleet said Thursday.

The Connecticut, one of three powerful Seawolf-class attack submarines built to hunt enemy submarines in deep water, is currently in Guam for a damage repair assessment before returning to Bremerton, in Washington State for more extensive repair work.

The Navy said in its statement that Captain John Witte will take over as acting commander, while Cmdr. Joe Sammur and Command Master Chief Paul Walters will serve as Acting General Manager and Acting Boat Chief.

