UK approves first pill to treat coronavirus





LONDON (AP) The UK granted conditional approval on Thursday for the first pill that has so far successfully treated COVID-19. It was also the first country to approve the treatment of pharmaceutical company Merck, although it wasn’t immediately clear how soon the pill would be released.

This pill is approved for adults 18 years of age or older who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have one or more risk factors for developing serious diseases such as obesity or heart disease. People with mild to moderate COVID-19 take 4 pills known as molnupiravir twice a day for 5 days.

Antiviral drugs that reduce symptoms and speed recovery have proven to be groundbreaking, reducing the case burden on hospitals and helping contain outbreaks in poor countries with weak health care systems. It will also reinforce two approaches to infectious diseases: treatment through medication and prevention primarily through vaccination.

Molnupiravir is also awaiting review with regulatory agencies in the United States, the European Union and other countries. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced last month that it would convene an independent panel of experts to investigate the safety and effectiveness of the pill at the end of November.

Initial supply is limited. Although Merck said it could produce 10 million courses by the end of the year, most of its supply has already been purchased by governments around the world.

Receive the Times of Israel’s Daily Edition by email and never miss a featured article.

By signing up you agree to the terms and conditions

In October, British officials announced that they had secured 480,000 courses of molnupiravir and expect thousands of vulnerable Britons to have access to a cure this winter through a national study.

British Health Minister Sajid Javid said: “Today is a historic day for our country as the UK has approved the world’s first home-use antiviral drug for COVID-19.

We are working with the government and the NHS to plan to distribute molnupiravir to patients through a national study as soon as possible,” he said in a statement referring to the UK National Health Service. Doctors say this treatment will be especially important for people who do not respond well to vaccination.

British Health Minister Sajid Javid speaks at a press briefing in Downing Street, London, on 20 October 2021. (Toby Melville/Pool Photo via AP)

Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutic have applied for approval from regulatory agencies around the world for this drug for adults with early cases of COVID-19 who are at risk of serious illness or hospitalization. This is an almost identical group targeting infused COVID-19 antibody medications, the standard of care for patients who do not yet require hospitalization in many countries.

In September, Merck published preliminary results showing a drug that halved hospitalizations and deaths in patients with early symptoms of COVID-19. Results have not yet been peer reviewed or published in scientific journals.

The company also didn’t disclose details about molnupiravir side effects, except that the rate of such problems was similar between those who received the drug and those who received the fake pill.

The drug targets the enzymes the coronavirus uses to replicate itself, inserting errors into its genetic code, slowing its ability to spread and take over human cells. Because of its genetic activity, some independent experts have questioned whether the drug could potentially cause birth defects or mutations that lead to tumors.

The UK’s pharmaceutical and health care product regulator says molnupiravir’s ability to interact with DNA and cause mutations has been extensively studied and has not been shown to pose a risk to humans.

Studies in rats have shown that (molnupiravir) may have harmful effects on the fetus. Although this was a higher dose than was administered to humans, these effects were not observed in other animals. .

A company test instructed both men and women to use birth control or abstain from sexual intercourse. Pregnant women were excluded from the study. Merck says this drug is safe when used as directed.

Molnupiravir was initially studied as a potential flu treatment with US government funding. Last year, Emory University researchers decided to repurpose the drug as a potential COVID-19 treatment. Then they licensed the drug to Ridgeback and partner Merck.

This December 18, 2014 file photo shows the Merck logo on a stained glass panel at the Merck headquarters in Kenilworth, NJ (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

Last week, Merck agreed to allow other pharmaceutical companies to make COVID-19 pills in a move to help make it accessible to millions of people in poor countries. The Medicines Patent Pool, a UN-backed group, said Merck will not receive royalties under the agreement as long as the World Health Organization (WHO) considers COVID-19 a global emergency.

But the deal has been criticized by some activists for excluding many middle-income countries that can produce millions of treatments, including Brazil and China.

Still, experts praised Merck for agreeing to share the formula widely and for promising to help companies in need of technical help creating a drug that no coronavirus vaccine producer has agreed to.

Contrary to the bizarrely unequal distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, the poorest countries do not have to wait in the back row to receive molnupiravir, said Dr Mohga Kamal-Yanni, senior health adviser at the People’s Vaccine Alliance. . Less than 1% of the world’s COVID-19 vaccine has been delivered to poor countries, and experts are hoping that easier-to-dispense treatments will help contain the epidemic.

Merck has previously announced licensing agreements with several Indian generic drug manufacturers to manufacture low-cost versions of molnupiravir for developing countries.

The United States has agreed to pay about $700 per course for about 1.7 million treatments. Merck said it plans to use a tiered pricing strategy for developing countries. According to a review by Harvard University and King’s College London, it costs about $18 to create a course of treatment of 40 pills each.

Other treatments approved for COVID-19 treatment, such as steroids and monoclonal antibodies, are administered by injection or injection and are mainly used in medical institutions such as hospitals.

You are serious. thank you!

It was a pleasure to read the X Times of Israel article last month.

That’s why we come to work every day. To provide a must-read article on Israel and the Jewish world for discerning readers like you.

Now I have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we do not set up a paywall. However, the journalism we do is expensive, so we invite our readers, who have become important to the Times of Israel, to join the Times of Israel community and help support our work.

For as low as $6 per month, you can enjoy the Times of Israel AD-FREE and help support high-quality journalism while accessing exclusive content only available to members of the Times of Israel community.

Join the Community Join the Community Already a member? Please log in to stop this display.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/uk-authorizes-first-pill-shown-to-treat-covid/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos