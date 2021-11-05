Sputnik has been a wake-up call for the United States. The Chinese “hypersonic missile” is a more delicate challenge





This is how NBC radio brought the signal from the first satellite into space on October 4, 1957.

But it wasn’t a triumph of American science: the sound came from the Soviet Union’s Sputnik, a beach ball-sized piece of equipment whose launch stunned the world – and the United States in particular. .

The expression “Sputnik moment” was coined to mark the moment. It meant the shock of the loss of presumed superiority, the technological leap from a rival that could ruin the nuclear balance of power.

Then-president Dwight D. Eisenhower said he was not worried about Sputnik, but the public and political reaction in the United States was less optimistic. “Russian science has whipped up American science,” shouted the Boston Globe.

Last week, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, recalled the “Sputnik moment” when he referred to China’s testing of one or more hypersonic missiles this summer.

“What we saw was a very important event in a test of a hypersonic weapon system. And that is very concerning,” Milley said. “I don’t know if it’s a Sputnik moment, but I think it’s very close to it.”

China says it has done nothing more than launch a reusable space vehicle – and based on these tests alone, it is difficult to determine its intentions. But China has invested heavily in missiles and space capabilities in recent years, while also developing conventional forces and cyber warfare.

In terms of national security, surprises and the inability to assess a threat are what keep senior officers awake at night. Sputnik briefly ticked both boxes. The rapid development of hypersonic technology in China could be of a different order.

In the years following Sputnik, the United States quickly overtook the Soviet Union in satellite and space technology. NASA was established in 1958 (and flew the very first hypersonic test vehicle in 1959). In 1960, the United States had three times as many satellites orbiting the Earth as the USSR.

Parity has been restored, despite some mishaps along the way. The first American response to Sputnik exploded at launch; the test of a hypersonic vehicle in October failed.

So little is known about the Chinese program, it is almost impossible to assess whether a larger gap has widened.

Intelligence officials told the Senate Intelligence Committee in private briefings that the Chinese test marked a substantial advance in China’s ability to launch a strategic first strike against the United States, according to people familiar with the briefings.

Other officials and experts are not as concerned with the missile test and say that – while intended to be provocative – the technology does not give Beijing the upper hand and therefore is not destabilizing.

The technology itself is not new: the United States, China, Russia, and other countries have been working on it for decades. Russia is developing a range of hypersonic weapons which President Vladimir Putin has boasted of being “invincible”.

If a power took a decisive advance in the militarization of hypersonic technology, it would be destabilizing.

Low altitude agility

Hypersonic missiles aren’t as fast as ballistic missiles – although at five times the speed of sound they’re no slouch – but they travel at low altitudes and are maneuverable. They may be able to change targets in flight and are therefore difficult to detect and intercept.

A report from RAND in 2017 noted that even “defenders with capable ground and space sensors will only have a few minutes to know these missiles are incoming.”

If an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) were fired at a US target, approximately 25 minutes would elapse between detection and impact. Some analysts calculate that if a hypersonic weapon were used, this delay would be only 6 minutes.

To protect the continental United States from a hypersonic arsenal, an unaffordable number of high altitude defenses would be required. And that assumes much better defenses than those currently deployed.

In addition, US anti-missile systems are focused on the northern hemisphere: a highly maneuverable hypersonic missile in low orbit could be delivered over the South Pole.

Some experts point out that the era of hypersonic missiles is, for now, more theoretical than real – there is still a lot of engineering needed.

Ivan Oelrich, former vice president of the Federation of American Scientists, asserts that “hypersonic weapons will add new military capabilities but will not revolutionize warfare.” before hypersonic missiles became militarily significant. ”

Sputnik introspection

The original Sputnik moment sparked a lot of soul-searching in the United States.

Critics felt that the United States had been slow to recognize and respond to the Soviets’ ambition to be the first in space. Lyndon Johnson and John F Kennedy, then US senators, both used the Sputnik moment to criticize America’s lack of preparedness.

Johnson notoriously warned that the Soviet Union would be able to bomb America with nuclear warheads like children throwing stones from an overpass.

Likewise, today, some critics say the United States has been slow to recognize the threat. “The Pentagon has failed to articulate the need and then manage the development of hypersonic weapons,” said Andrew Senesac of the National Defense Industrial Association.

Sputnik boosted spending on science education: The National Defense Education Act was passed in 1958.

It remains to be seen whether the rapid build-up of Chinese capacity will inspire similar investments in the United States.

Sputnik also spurred huge investments in satellite technology by the United States and the Soviet Union. Mankind has benefited from civilian applications for this – GPS, telecommunications – but until 1990 about four out of five satellites in space were military.

Today, hypersonic technology is being developed in Australia and Europe for commercial and peaceful applications. But much of this technology could have military value.

Arms control and defense

The Sputnik moment was important in two other ways.

The risk that space could upset the military balance ultimately sparked an era of arms control deals – because nuclear ballistic missiles had the potential to annihilate an adversary.

Satellites have become an important part of early warning systems that have enabled humanity to live with “mutually assured destruction”.

But the specter of erasure also sparked research into missile defenses: how to intercept and destroy incoming missiles – an effort that peaked with President Ronald Reagan’s Star Wars program in the 1980s.

China’s advances could heat up the choice – between exploring ways to defend against hypersonic nuclear-weapon missiles and aiming to match Chinese and Russian offensive capabilities.

Missile defenses have a checkered history.

James Acton, of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said the United States “should offer to negotiate new limits on missile defenses, which it would only agree to if China and Russia offered very significant concessions in return.” .

A major study by the RAND Corporation came to the same conclusion. “The inevitable requirement is that the United States, Russia and China agree on a policy of non-proliferation,” the authors said.

This could – potentially – usher in a new chapter in nuclear deterrence, as some would say Sputnik did.

There is an important caveat. In the decade since Sputnik, the United States and the Soviet Union developed channels of communication to try to ensure that the conflict did not start with a miscalculation.

Today, there are few such channels with China, which is problematic as so many platforms can carry conventional or nuclear warheads.

Money and knowledge

An unsurprisingly similarity to the Sputnik moment is how these watersheds incentivize a lot of spending.

The Pentagon’s budget for hypersonic systems R&D will increase next year to $ 3.8 billion. In October, Raytheon Technologies CEO Gregory Hayes said the United States was “at least several years behind” China in developing hypersonic technology.

Fareed Zakharia, writing in the Washington Post, says that “raising fear of a huge, tech-savvy enemy is a surefire way to secure vast new budgets that can be spent to counter every movement of the enemy, real or imagined.”

“Real or imagined” is part of the problem when it comes to hypersonic weapons.

To use the expression of former US Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld: “There are things we know that we know. We also know that there are known unknowns. That is, we know that there are things we don’t know, things we don’t know, we don’t know. ”

And, as he said later, “They’re the ones who got you.

