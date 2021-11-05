Talks with UK and France fail to resolve fisheries dispute after Brexit





Britain and France faced a fierce cross-channel battle over a French vessel’s fishing license in British waters after Britain’s Brexit Secretary David Frost and French European Minister Clement Vaughan met in Paris on Thursday.

Negotiations will continue next week, according to both governments, as both sides disagree on the number of licenses in dispute. France threatened to impose retaliatory sanctions on Britain, including strict controls on shipments of cargo to Europe, arriving in France, but halted action while talks continued.

“We have agreed to accelerate and intensify dialogue by next week,” Bonn added, adding that a large gap remains between the two sides.

The British government said “Sir Frost and Bonn will meet again early next week”. “They discussed the various difficulties arising from the application of the agreement between the UK and the EU. Both sides have expressed their positions and concerns,” he said.

Senior French officials accuse the British government of deliberately targeting France by depriving 200 fishing vessels of its full license to fish in British waters and around the Channel Islands under the Brexit agreement. was fermented

Of the 200 licenses, the French say 14 are considered urgent and are for boats based in northern France whose captain wants to continue fishing in British territorial waters between 6 and 12 nautical miles off the south coast of England.

The UK says boats will be licensed if they provide the necessary evidence that they fished in the area between 2012 and 2016. However, in a statement submitted to Parliament on Wednesday, the government released figures showing that 96% of license requests it received from EU member states had been granted. According to the statement, only 89 licenses in France were pending or denied due to lack of evidence of previous fishing activities in the relevant area.

“There is still a lot of work to be done,” a French official said ahead of the meeting on Thursday. “We negotiated for 10 months and changed our methodology. [to verify previous fishing] many times.”

Fishing is just one of the problems the Boris Johnson government is facing against France and the rest of the EU in the aftermath of Brexit. Another is the fight against the Northern Ireland Protocol, in which Britain agrees to inspect borders in the Irish Sea to block the Irish island’s borders. This meant that the North could effectively remain in the EU single market and its borders with EU member Ireland could remain open. Frost will discuss the matter on Friday with European Commission Vice-Chairman and EU Brexit negotiator Maros Sefcovic.

Many in Brussels expect the UK to unilaterally suspend the protocol in the coming weeks. The EU must then decide how to retaliate with tariffs.

Further report by Eir Nolsoe

