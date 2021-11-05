US agrees to end overseas fossil fuel financing





The United States today pledged with other countries to stop funding overseas fossil fuel projects by the end of next year, in a seismic shift that could put the brakes on construction. natural gas and petroleum installations in low-income countries.

The pledge, announced at the global climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, could take billions of dollars out of future fossil fuel production and redistribute it to low-carbon energy projects such as wind and power generation. solar. The deal covers ‘relentless’ projects, which typically refer to fossil fuel installations that do not capture carbon dioxide emissions.

“The signing of this declaration is a step in the right direction,” said Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources Canada.

The announcement goes beyond a separate agreement by the world’s largest economies last weekend to end public funding for international development of coal-fired power.

But the organizers of today’s pledge failed to attract all of the Group of 20 countries, meaning some of the biggest fossil fuel financiers, including Japan, South Korea and the China, could continue to build oil and gas infrastructure abroad.

And it only covers new investments, so projects already in the pipeline would continue to be built. The commitment does not include liquefied natural gas that countries produce in their countries and export to be burned outside their borders. US LNG exports have increased in recent years.

In addition to the United States and the United Kingdom, the signatories include Costa Rica, Denmark, Canada, Italy and Mali. Several development banks have also signed the agreement, including the East African Development Bank and the European Investment Bank.

Natural gas is viewed as a lower carbon fuel than coal, and proponents argue that it can serve as a transitional fuel in countries trying to bring cleaner energy online while expanding access to it. electricity to populations without it. Environmentalists say burning any fossil fuel is harmful and falls short of commitments countries have made to limit global warming.

The fact that the pledge has been adopted by developing countries sends a message that renewables can help poorer countries strengthen their economies, said Maria Pastukhova, senior policy adviser at E3G in Berlin.

“It’s just a very powerful signal that a prerequisite and a priority for sustainable economic growth and development is really not investments in fossil fuels but investments in clean energy,” she said. declared.

Justin Guay, director of global climate strategy at the Sunrise Project, said it was one of the most significant announcements he had seen amid a wave of commitments and agreements rolled out during of the annual climate conference, known as COP 26.

“Given the importance of public finances in reducing risk and attracting private capital for fossil fuel projects, especially in emerging markets, this is a big deal,” he said.

Between 2018 and 2020, G-20 countries and the multilateral development banks they support provided an average of $ 63 billion per year in public funding for international fossil fuel projects, according to a recent report by two environmental groups. , Friends of the Earth and Oil Change International. . About half of that went to gas projects.

The four major financiers – Canada, Japan, Korea and China – provided almost half of that amount. The United States was fifth.

The United States has been a major contributor to oil and gas projects historically, Guay said. Recently, its investments have been smaller because the Export-Import Bank, the United States’ official export credit agency, has been prevented from funding overseas fossil fuel projects due to a lack of quorum.

This means that there is a backlog of projects that will not be funded as a result of this announcement, he noted.

A preliminary estimate by Oil Change International found that the deal could shift around $ 15 billion in financing from fossil fuels to clean energy. This may seem modest compared to what has been funneled into fossil fuels, E3G’s Pastukhova said.

“But it is a start and a much needed start.”

Bypass manchin

Today’s announcement expands on an Obama-era policy to end international public funding of coal. At the time, there was no global consensus that coal had to go, Guay said.

“Fast forward to today and every other announcement in Glasgow makes it sound like it’s about taking coal out, phasing out coal, going beyond coal,” he said. -he adds. “When you think about it with that lens, I think it’s an important start to the process that will take the world beyond oil and gas.”

The United States has taken progressive steps to end funding for fossil fuel development outside its borders. In August, the Treasury Department issued guidelines for multilateral development banks that aimed to phase out fossil fuel financing, except under certain circumstances (Climatewire, August 17).

At the same time, the Biden administration has come under scrutiny in Glasgow for failing to pass the landmark climate legislation it touts. Guay said joining today’s deal could be seen as one of the few places the United States could act unilaterally without the support of lawmakers like Sen. Joe Manchin (DW.Va.) , which slowed Biden’s legislative agenda in Congress.

This may not be without geopolitical implications, said Pastukhova, of E3G. Much of the US government funding for oil and gas goes to middle-income countries in Eastern Europe, to reduce Russian gas imports, she said.

The announcement comes as Denmark and Costa Rica launch the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance, and more countries and financial institutions sign an alliance to phase out coal globally.

A separate initiative launched by the UK this morning commits members to end all domestic and international investment in new coal-fired power.

The global transition from coal to clean energy spans a coalition of 190 countries and organizations, including 23 nations that today pledged to phase out coal power. Indonesia, the world’s largest coal exporter, and Poland, the EU’s main coal-fired economy, were among them.

“This announcement shifts the ambitious goals from ‘no new coal’ to ‘coal phase-out’,” Dave Jones, analyst at the climate and energy think tank Ember, said in a statement.

Ending fossil fuel subsidies is seen as another step that could help contain global warming. But it is more delicate. Despite promises to move towards net zero by mid-century, the G-20 countries have continued to subsidize the production and consumption of fossil fuels.

A BloombergNEF report found that the G-20 countries provided nearly $ 600 billion in fossil fuel subsidies and other financial support in 2020. The countries also allocated more than $ 100 billion in stimulus funds oil, gas and coal projects.

In the past, when governments adjusted gasoline prices or cut electricity subsidies, “this is when you are most likely to have people on the streets in yellow vests. “said Ethan Zindler, Americas manager at BloombergNEF. “Because they so overtly affect consumers’ wallets, they are often the hardest to cut. “

In addition to phasing out support for fossil fuels, countries will also need to put a price on carbon emissions and disclose their climate risks, according to the report.

Reprinted from E&E News with permission from POLITICO, LLC. Copyright 2021.E&E News provides essential information for energy and environment professionals.

