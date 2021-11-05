Will the UK trigger Article 16 and what will happen if that happens? | Brexit





Fears are growing that the UK will trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol, breaking already strained relations with the EU. If you talk with the European Union (EU), it is expected that the collapse will occur immediately after the Cop26 in 7 days.

Ireland’s prime minister on Wednesday raised concerns that this was close to certainty after he gave Britain a blunt warning that such a move would have reckless, irresponsible and far-reaching consequences.

What is Article 16?

A provision of the Northern Ireland Protocol, one of the key elements of the withdrawal agreement that legally cemented the UK’s withdrawal from the EU in January 2020. The Protocol creates serious economic, social or environmental difficulties that may persist or result in a trade diversion.

Article 16 What is the test for triggering?

The UK must prove that the Protocol has caused serious economic, social or environmental hardship.

Sir Frost has repeatedly stated that the conditions for triggering this are met because they impede the flow of trade between Britain and Northern Ireland.

What are these safeguards?

Although undefined, it must be appropriate for the damage caused and will likely include a semi-permanent cessation of checks for goods flowing from the UK to Northern Ireland.

However, the invocation of Article 16 will not have a significant effect on the ground. This is because many checks have already been unilaterally suspended by the UK, and the Article 16 process itself triggers a formal dispute process in which both sides must engage in dialogue to settle the dispute.

Why all the fuss?

The fear is that the UK will go even further and use the break in negotiations to push domestic legislation to override the role of the European Court of Justice in the arbitration process, something that cannot be achieved through Article 16.

This will be a sequel to September 2020, when the government admitted that it would violate international law in a specific and limited way through internal market legislation.

The move was eventually abandoned, but not until the resignation of Britain’s top law officer, Jonathan Jones, and a revolt by a gang of former Conservative leaders in the Senate.

Brexit Minister Lord Frost has repeatedly put the ECJ on the red line, with many predicting that triggering Article 16 will involve several linked actions. A Whitehall source said Frost was looking for a time machine to cancel the 2017 Theresa Mays agreement, which included the ECJ in the Brexit deal.

Will there be a trade war?

The EU could not immediately retaliate during the arbitration process. However, various scenarios have been devised, and many believe that giving up the ECJ through domestic law is equivalent to withdrawing the UK from an international withdrawal agreement. So the language used by both sides indicates whether the UK and the EU are ready to start a trade war.

Could a breakdown in negotiations with Northern Ireland really spark a wider trade war?

Yes. Remember when the EU threatened to trigger Article 16 in the debate over vaccine supply in January? What shocked many commentators was the fact that the measures of the Brexit Protocol, designed to protect the peace in Northern Ireland, could place an entirely different battlefield.

Some are already suggesting that the EU could announce plans to end trade deals altogether.

However, by the rules, the EU’s response must be proportionate. Catherine Barnard, a professor of EU law at the University of Cambridge, said she has the power to impose tariffs on British products such as Scottish salmon and whiskey.

This is in tandem with the United States for steel and other products. The EU has imposed a 56% tariff on Harley-Davidson bicycles imported from the United States, while others have imposed tariffs on bourbon, peanut butter and jeans, important in Trump-backed countries.

Anything else?

David Frost has no last words. The decision on Section 16 is ultimately for Boris Johnsons. A Whitehall source said the focus was on the impact of fishing vessels on consumers after France threatened to check all trucks entering Calais and other ports.

If France, Ireland and the Benelux countries decided to halt all trucks to confirm Brexit, supply chains would be severely disrupted before Christmas, putting a strain on the Prime Minister’s mind.

