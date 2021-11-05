New car sales in the UK continue to take a hit, but electric car sales are on the rise.





The decline in new car sales continued through October, with the latest figure from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders showing a 24.6% decline to 106,265 units.

Electric vehicle sales continue to defy this trend, but not in enough volume to dampen the overall downturn. Battery-powered cars sold in October accounted for 15.2% of the market share with 16,155 units, and the plug-in hybrid market grew to 8,383 units, or 7.9% of monthly sales.

SMMT now predicts that electric vehicles (a term that encompasses both fully electric and hybrid vehicles) will account for more than 25% of the market by the end of 2021, with projected total sales of approximately 287,000 units.

However, the industry background is far less rosy as the SMMT figures depict car sales ravaged by COVID-19 and a shortage of semiconductors. Sales in October this year were the weakest since 1991, and although the decline in private car sales was modest compared to last year at -3.3%, vehicle sales in October fell -40.4% year-on-year.

According to the latest SMMT forecasts, car sales for the final year of 2021 will reach 1.66 million, up 1.9% from last year, but 650,000 less than the pre-pandemic figure.

However, the industry expects a partial recovery in 2022, when around 1.96 million new vehicle registrations are expected next year, SMMT said. This will be driven by continued demand for plug-in vehicles, which is expected to continue to keep pace with new BEVs expected to be more popular than new conventional and mild hybrid diesels through the end of 2022. It will account for more than a fifth (21.5%) of all new car registrations next year.

Are you considering buying an electric, petrol or hybrid vehicle? Reading our buying guide will help…

