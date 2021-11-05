US absolves drone killers, persecutes whistleblowers





Photo: Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

After the terrorist attack on the airport in Kabul, the Afghan capital, which left more than 170 Afghan civilians and 13 American soldiers, President Joe Biden issued a warning to Islamic State fighters. We will hunt you down and make you pay, he said on August 26. Three days later, Biden authorized a publicity attack which the United States said wiped out a dangerous cell of ISIS fighters with the intention of staging another attack on Kabul airport.

Biden presented that strike, and another the day before, as proof of his commitment to fighting terrorists in Afghanistan even as he declared the 20-year war there was over. We struck ISIS-K from a distance, days after they murdered 13 of our military and dozens of innocent Afghans, he said in a speech at the White House. And to ISIS-K: We’re not done with you yet.

But the Kabul strike, which targeted a white Toyota Corolla, did not kill any ISIS operatives. The victims were 10 civilians, including seven children. The driver of the car, Zemari Ahmadi, was a respected employee of a US aid organization. Following a New York Times investigation that fully exposed the lie of the US version of events, the Pentagon and the White House admitted they had killed innocent civilians, calling it a horrific tragedy of war.

This week, the Pentagon released a summary of its classified review of the attack, which it initially hailed as a righteous strike that foiled an impending terrorist plot. The results were predictable. The report recommended that no staff member be held responsible for the murder of 10 civilians; there was no “criminal negligence” as the report puts it. The fact that the US military spent eight hours monitoring targets, that a child could be seen in their own footage minutes before the strike, was seen as a fog of war moment. Operators leading the strike sincerely believed there was an imminent threat to US forces, Air Force Inspector General Lt. Gen. Sami D. Said said.

They made a mistake, he said, not a crime.

The United States has pledged to compensate survivors of the drone strike. It is part of a long American tradition of treating its widespread killings of civilians in the so-called war on terror as innocent mistakes in the pursuit of peace and security. The general who conducted the review says he made recommendations on how to tinker with targeted murder operations to reduce the likelihood of other honest mistakes (as the Pentagon considers them) that wipe out entire families.

None of this is new. It’s a cycle that has shifted into high gear under President Barack Obama (when Biden was Vice President), continued during Donald Trump’s presidency, and does not abate in the Biden era.

While the Pentagon absolves itself of this crime, the Biden administration continues its persecution of whistleblowers who have denounced this system of killing innocent people. Daniel Hale, a military veteran who has pleaded guilty to leaking classified documents revealing deadly weaknesses in the drone program, is serving four years in prison. (The prosecutor said these documents formed the basis of The Drone Papers, a series of investigative articles published by The Intercept.) Among other revelations, Hale’s documents revealed that as many as nine in 10 victims US drone strikes in Afghanistan were not the intended targets. In the recent Bidens drone strike, 10 in 10 were innocent civilians.

While Hale was charged under the Espionage Act during Trump’s tenure, the Bidens Justice Department pursued him with a vengeance. In October, Hale was inexplicably transferred to a “communications management unit” at Marion US Penitentiary in southern Illinois. CMUs are used to severely limit the ability of inmates to communicate with the outside world, subject them to extreme periods of isolation, and allow intensified monitoring of their communications and visits. CMUs are regularly labeled as terrorist units.

And as the Pentagon’s mountain of lies about the drone strike in Afghanistan in August crumbled, the Biden administration continued its quest to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, detained in the UK, for the offense of publication of evidence of US war crimes. The Biden administration has made it clear that it will uphold America’s long tradition of exonerating its killers and punishing those who speak out.

