Delayed UK border inspections increase the risk of smuggling and trade disputes.





The UK government will face a “major challenge” next year in preparing its borders to introduce full tariff controls on EU imports, a government spending watchdog has warned.

The UK National Audit Office, in its report on the state of UK borders after the Brexit transition period, said the government should work hard to prepare port infrastructure and educate EU traders on the new regulations.

The EU introduced full border controls on UK exports to the bloc from 1 January, but the UK government has delayed three times to conducting its own inspections in UK ports to avoid delays.

“The government [been] Priority [trade] Flow rather than compliance. But this cannot go on indefinitely. The current overall operating model for the EU-GB border is unsustainable,” the watchdog warns.

The UK government has said it will start introducing checks in January, when importers will have to fill out import declarations for goods coming from Europe. EU exporters are required to submit other documents such as export health certificates from July.

The NAO celebrated in January the government’s “significant achievement” in avoiding the worst-case scenario of having to wait in long lines, but warned that delaying border checks increases the risk of trade disputes, smuggling and health problems. I did.

“Repeated delays in implementing an effective border system poses a potential challenge for the UK to fail to comply with international trade rules, and gaps in border control are more likely to be exploited,” the report said.

The NAO estimates pre-Brexit forecasts from the UK’s Office for Budget Responsibility, up to £600m in unpaid VAT due to porous borders, £100m in losses in alcohol and tobacco tariffs, and tariffs.

However, the new controls will increase the burden on paperwork and UK computer systems. Between January and August of this year, merchants filed 48 million customs declarations with HM Revenue & Customs, but a “significant” increase was expected. HM Revenue & Customs said it has increased the capacity of its major Customs Declaration Service (CDS) system from 60 million to 20 million declarations per year.

In evidence submitted to the NAO, the British International Freight Association said “many goods, including food,” were being brought into the UK without mandatory declaration.

The NAO said the lack of data from full border inspections is accumulating multiple risks. “The longer the delay in import control, the more [government] Departments can use this new information to effectively target risks such as those related to smuggling and food safety.”

The report also warned that governments face “more important challenges” in getting EU companies ready for new controls. The NAO warns that lack of preparation between EU transporters and traders still remains a “significant risk” and that “the flow and availability of food and other products could decrease if we consider exporting to the UK too burdensome to be worthwhile” did. England”.

Meg Hillier, chair of the House of Representatives’ strong public accounting committee, said leaving the EU imposed additional costs and paperwork on British companies.

“The delayed rollout of full import controls means it’s still not a level playing field for some UK companies,” she said. “Governments must help businesses adapt to the new rules and enforce border controls that apply to all.”

