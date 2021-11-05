Letter confirms Wuhan lab leak was funded by U.S. taxpayers





The origin of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 remains unclear, but recent revelations reinforce the likelihood that the true source is a laboratory leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

A letter from Lawrence Tabak, senior deputy director of the National Institutes of Healths, to Representative James Comer of Kentucky confirms that the NIH funded research at the WIV in 2018-19 that manipulated a bat coronavirus called WIV1. Researchers at the institute grafted spike proteins from other coronaviruses onto WIV1 to see if the modified virus was able to bind in a mouse that possessed the ACE2 receptors found in humans, the same receptor to which the SARS- CoV-2 binds. The modified virus reproduced faster and made infected humanized mice sicker than the unmodified virus.

Beginning in 2014, the NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, led by Anthony Fauci, funded the New York-based EcoHealth Alliance research nonprofit with annual grants through 2020 to understand the risk of emergence of the bat coronavirus.

A letter from the National Institutes of Health to Congress suggests that the Wuhan Institute of Virology developed COVID-19 using bat coronaviruses – instead of finding out. ECOHEALTH ALLIANCE

Total funding was $ 3,748,715. Over $ 600,000 went to the Wuhan lab. Three other Chinese institutions also received funding. The lead researcher was EcoHealth Alliance President Peter Daszak, who since the start of the pandemic has consistently campaigned in public and behind the scenes to convince people that SARS-CoV-2 was not from the WIV. but evolved naturally from animal to human transmission.

Tabaks’ letter claims that the modified virus becoming more virulent was an unexpected result and not something the researchers set out to make an odd claim, given that the purpose of manipulating the virus was to investigate things that might cause it. make it more virulent.

Lawrence Tabak, senior deputy director of the National Institutes of Health, previously claimed that “bat coronaviruses have not been shown to infect humans,” as of 2017. National Institutes of Health

The 2018 research mentioned in Tabaks’ letter is similar to earlier research on the WIV, funded in part by the NIH, which modified viruses linked to SARS to see if they could infect human cells.

The publications of these studies in 2017 and 2016 were the subject of a controversial Senate hearing in which Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky urged Fauci to admit they constituted a search for office, which which prompted Faucis to deny and state that the NIH never has and does not currently fund gain-of-office research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

EcoHealth Alliance chairman Peter Daszak (left) helped deny Wuhan’s lab leak theory with Dr Anthony Fauci. Twitter

Many virologists, but not all, believe that the WIV experiment is seen as a search for gain of function.

Such research was originally defined as any modification of a biological agent which confers new or improved activity.

The National Scientific Advisory Board for Biosafety has proposed that only a narrower category of gain-of-function research of concern that might make a pathogen susceptible to spread and cause disease in humans requires additional regulatory oversight.

Following laboratory biosafety incidents at government research facilities, the United States suspended funding for research into gain-of-function with SARS and MERS influenza and coronaviruses in 2014 to determine surveillance additional. The researchers conducted the 2017 and 2016 studies discussed in the Senate while this hiatus was in effect.

In 2017, authorities lifted the moratorium and replaced it with surveillance guidelines for research using potential pandemic pathogens (PPPs) that may be highly transmissible, capable of spreading uncontrollably and causing morbidity. or significant mortality in humans. A PPP resulting from improved transmissibility or virulence of a pathogen is called enhanced PPP (ePPP).

Tabak does not specify whether the 2018 WIV experiments he cited in his letter were research on gain-of-function. Instead, he maintains that the NIH did not view WIV experiments as so dangerous that they require special examination and biosafety measures under the ePPP regulations passed in 2017 because it was not. demonstrated that these bat coronaviruses infect humans.

But it is an unconvincing technicality. Other bat coronaviruses had previously caused two deadly diseases, SARS and MERS, and other coronaviruses circulate regularly and infect humans to cause colds. It is no exaggeration to think that another coronavirus could become dangerous, especially if it is used in an experiment designed to manipulate a virus that humans have never encountered to see if it could acquire the ability to ‘infect humans.

After explaining why the NIH did not review the proposal according to its guidelines, Tabaks’ letter claims EcoHealth violated the terms of its grant stating that it must report if its research increased viral growth of an agent tenfold pathogen that the NIH inserted from an abundance of caution and as an extra layer of surveillance.

But the letter never explains why this stipulation was necessary.

This rejection of blame is not only improper, but can also be wrong: EcoHealth maintains that it published the results in its April 2018, fourth year report.

The main point of the letter appears to be that the shortcomings in NIH’s grant review and oversight processes made no difference.

Tabak repeatedly assures Representative Comer that the viruses studied were genetically very distant from SARS-CoV-2, so they are not and could not have become SARS-CoV-2.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology has received more than $ 3.5 million in federal funding since 2014.AFP via Getty Images

It doesn’t matter whether this particular virus evolved into SARS-CoV-2: The WIV was engaged in this type of research, with the support of the US government, and that makes more, not less, than the COVID pandemic. -19 is of human origin. disaster.

Another WIV project, other than that specific to the Tabak letter, could have created SARS-CoV-2.

Despite early attempts by the scientific community, with the help of gullible and politically motivated media, to downplay this possibility, the accumulated evidence suggests that the pandemic was more likely the result of the laboratory creation and accidental release of SARS- CoV-2 than a product of natural viral evolution.

The first reported cases of COVID-19 occurred in Wuhan, China, the WIV website. Additionally, U.S. intelligence sources and the State Department reported that several WIV researchers fell ill and were hospitalized with COVID-19-like symptoms months before the Chinese government announced the first cases.

An Ecohealth Alliance research group examines fecal and body fluids in bat caves while examining the origins of COVID-19 in January 2020.

In previous animal-to-human viral transmissions, such as the 2003 SARS outbreak in China, researchers identified intermediate animal hosts and serological signs of infection in animal traders in the months following the outbreak. epidemic. Despite intensive efforts over the past two years, no one has found a source population of bats, SARS-CoV-2 circulating in an intermediate species that functioned as a viral conduit between bats and humans, or evidence that SARS-CoV-2 was present nowhere else before it emerged in Wuhan.

Also consider the unique furin cleavage site between the S1 and S2 subunits of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. Furin is an enzyme expressed by human cells that separates spike protein subunits at the cleavage site, allowing the virus to bind more efficiently to human cells and release its genetic material there. This is an important reason why SARS-CoV-2 is so easily transmitted.

The furin cleavage site is not found anywhere else in the entire SARS-linked beta-coronavirus genus. SARS-CoV-2 is the only one to have it. This fact alone suggests that it did not occur naturally in SARS-CoV-2. Additionally, while other more distant coronaviruses have furin cleavage sites, the protein components (amino acids) of the SARS-CoV-2 furin cleavage site are encoded by a unique set of nucleotides in its RNA, not found in the other virus, making natural recombination between viruses unlikely.

Dr Anthony Fauci insists the Wuhan Institute of Virology experiment with coronaviruses was not a search for gain of function AFP via Getty Images

Of particular concern is that in 2018 the EcoHealth Alliance reportedly submitted a proposal to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to partner with WIV in building SARS-related bat coronaviruses by inserting such sites. cleavage in their peak proteins. DARPA rejected the proposal because it did not take into account the risks of job gain research. EcoHealths chairman Daszak did not dispute the details of the report.

In other words: there are plenty of indications that SARS-CoV-2 could have been created in a lab, particularly the Wuhan lab, which was conducting gain-of-function-type research with coronaviruses, some of which was funded by the NIH.

While the particular experiences revealed in Tabaks’ letter may not have created SARS-CoV-2, other research at WIV, including research EcoHealth was seeking to fund with US grants, could have do it.

It is unlikely that we will ever find out the true origin of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, as the Chinese will never cooperate with a full and open investigation. It doesn’t help that, until recently, our own NIH questioned its funding for WIV research.

Representative Rand Paul has called on Dr Anthony Fauci to resign for denying his research on gain-of-office at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.Greg Nash / UPI / Shutterstock

Given the publication of the recent NIH letter and the revelations about EcoHealth Alliance, it remains entirely possible that U.S. taxpayers funded a project at the Wuhan lab that could have led to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joel Zinberg, MD, JD, is a Principal Investigator at the Competitive Enterprise Institute and Associate Professor of Clinical Surgery at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in Manhattan. Adapted with permission from the City Journal.

