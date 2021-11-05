Xbox Series X Stock – Live: Today’s Latest UK Restocks From John Lewis, Argos, Game & More





Released in November 2020, the Xbox Series X is now a year old. Microsoft’s next-gen console is now its current one, breaking sales records side-to-side in every way, but despite its apparent success, the Xbox Series X is still nearly impossible to find in stock anywhere in the UK.

Manufacturing process bottlenecks caused by the global supply chain crisis are slowing production of Microsoft’s next-generation consoles a bit, and UK shoppers are wondering where to get their Xbox.

The less powerful and much cheaper Xbox Series S is easier to find in stock, while the high-end Xbox Series X sells out in minutes. Knowing when and where the latest Xbox will be restocked next is the key to buying before they sell out again.

That’s why we started the Xbox Stock Alert Live Blog. If you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox Series X in the UK today, help here. Below, we’ll keep you up to date on upcoming restocking dates, new games and accessories, and milestone events as soon as the latest real-time restocking updates become available.

Read more:

Check stock at UK Xbox Series X retailers below.

Key Points Show the latest update 1636115354 When will Smyths Toys be restocked on Xbox?

Smyths Toys is on our radar for a potential Xbox restock tonight.

Retail is one of three places where you can buy the Xbox All Access program, which was last offered on October 15th. Game restocked plans earlier this week, hinting that another wave of consoles may be floating around ready to hit the shelves. Smyths also previously restocked on Friday.

Steve Hogarty5 Nov 2021 12:29

1636111694 Will Games Restock Xbox Series X Today?

(Microsoft)

The game may have more of the Xbox Series X in stock later today. Retailers are stocking up on physical stores across the country this week, with more pre-orders recently for the Halo Infinite limited-edition Xbox bundle. We are known to restock Xbox All Access on Friday.

We recommend checking the fresh stock at your local branch. You won’t be able to buy these consoles online in general when Game restocks your Xbox in stores.

Retail is one of three places where you can buy an Xbox with the Xbox All Access plan. Xbox is an alternative to paying monthly instead of paying 449 for the console all at once. Since early September, Game has prioritized the Xbox All Access program restocking over standalone consoles.

Steve Hogarty5 11:28 November 2021

1636108154 When did Argos last restock the Xbox Series X?

Argos has restocked Xbox in a handful of stores across the country over the past few weeks, but it’s been months since retailers last had shipping stock available. Long, but enter your zip code on the product page to find the nearest store.

Download the Argos app and add your Xbox to your wishlist for your best chance when real stock is displayed. The app also has useful maps to explore, making it easier to explore Argos’ local branches for click and collect options.

Steve Hogarty5 November 2021 10:29

1636104674 Which retailer will be restocking the Xbox Series X next?

According to our incredibly advanced inventory forecasting machine, the Microsoft Store could be restocked next.

why? Official stores typically take two to three weeks between restocking and are fairly stable at this frequency over the summer. The most recent restocking was October 16th. The Microsoft Store is also one of two places where you can pre-order the Halo Infinite Limited Edition Xbox bundle.

Game recently restocked its bundles, which could indicate a similar drop is expected at Microsoft. Official retail stores tend to restock early in the evening around 6pm.

Steve Hogarty5 Nov 2021 09:31

1636102154 Where is the Xbox Series X in stock today?

Currently, Xbox is generally sold out.

Earlier this week we saw a few in-store restocks at Game, and last week saw a surge in Xbox restocks in EE and Games online stores, bringing pre-orders of the limited-edition Halo Infinite bundle back to life for the first time. in two months.

Coming out of the Xbox drought, more drops seem to occur with more frequency. Hopefully we can keep the momentum going through the second half of this week.

Steve Hogarty5 Nov 2021 08:49

1636099800Xbox Tracker, Activated

Good morning, Xbox Hunters!

Welcome to the Fridays Xbox Inventory Tracking Live Blog. Here, all UK retailers are well monitoring the first signs of Microsoft’s elusive console.

Now, a year later, the Xbox Series X is still sold out, and when new stocks appear, they are sold out in minutes by avid shoppers. For a chance to get one, keep up the Xbox stock alerts live blog so you can be the first to know when the console is going to drop.

Steve Hogarty5 Nov 2021 08:10

1636045000Xbox Stock Tracker, Signature oeuf

That’s it for today. Thanks for reading the Xbox Series X Inventory Tracking Live Blog.

Towards the end of October, we seem to be having a peaceful time since the beginning of November. Xbox restocks are still coming, but they are shy, reserved, and arrive in drips and forges.

However, there are many areas where we can feel hope. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Xbox this month, we expected a massive restock in the Microsoft Store soon.

Join us again tomorrow morning to be the first to know when the drop is coming, and have more Xbox fun.

Steve Hogarty4 November 2021 16:56

Here’s how to play 1636042985 Forza Horizon 5′ for Pounds.

(Microsoft)

Microsoft revealed the next game to be released on Game Pass in early November. The Netflix-style game-on-demand service lets you play a library of over 100 games for a flat monthly fee of 7.99, with new games added all the time and some removed.

Here is the list. What’s the biggest highlight? Game Pass members can play Forza Horizon 5 (54.99, Argos.co.uk) on launch day as part of their subscription. If you like, you can also try Game Pass Ultimate for just £1 and get access to all these games and more for a month. To ensure Xbox doesn’t go bankrupt, the new discounted price reverts back to the 10.99 monthly rate repeatedly at the end of the first month.

Unpacking November 2 It Takes Two November 4Kill It with Fire 4 NovemberFootball Manager 2022: Xbox Edition 9 NovemberForza Horizon 5 9 NovemberGrand Theft Auto: San Andreas The Definitive Edition November 11One Step from Eden 11 November

Steve Hogarty4 November 2021 16:23

Where is the 1636039505 Xbox Series S in stock?

(Microsoft)

We do not track the availability of the Xbox Series S. Simply because inventory is available 24/7 almost everywhere. Demand for this version of the console is lower as it is the less powerful of the pair.

The Xbox Series S is backwards compatible and runs the same next-gen games, but with lower resolutions and some nicer graphics options reduced or turned off. Also, since it doesn’t have a disc drive, you can’t play your actual game collection, you can only play downloaded games. Hard drive capacity is also cut in half.

For this reason, the Xbox Series X is considered by purists to be the true next-gen Xbox, so there is a lot more demand for a more powerful console. That means it’s relatively easy to find Xbox Series S in stock online. There are several locations where you can pick up today.

Steve Hogarty4 November 2021 15:25

1636036025Xbox Series X Best TV for Gaming

To get the most out of your Xbox Series X, you need a 4K TV.

Many next-gen games let you choose between performance mode and graphics mode. The former lowers the graphics settings for smoother frame rates over 60 fps, while the latter allows for higher resolutions and better visuals at the expense of frame rates.

If your TV only goes up to 1080p, you won’t be able to get the most out of the new Xbox Series X. Entertainment, movies and gambling so you can upgrade your set without spending a fortune.

Steve Hogarty4 November 2021 14:27

