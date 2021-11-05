Likely drone attack on U.S. power grid revealed in new intelligence report





U.S. officials believe that a DJI Mavic 2, a small quadcopter-type drone, with thick copper wire tied underneath via nylon cords, was likely at the center of an attempted attack on an electrical substation in Pennsylvania last year. An internal US government report released last month indicates that this is the first time that such an incident has been officially assessed as a possible drone attack on energy infrastructure in the United States, but that it will likely become more and more current with time. . It’s a reality that The War Zone has sounded alarm bells on in the past, including when we first reported a series of as yet unexplained drone flights near the Palo Verde nuclear power plant in Arizona in 2019. .

ABC News was the first to report on the Joint Intelligence Bulletin (JIB) covering the incident in Pennsylvania last year, which the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) released on October 28, 2021. The document, of which ABC obtained a copy but only released a small portion, is marked unclassified, but the parts are also labeled Law Enforcement Sensitive (LES) and For Official Use Only (FOUO). Other outlets have since obtained copies of this document, which says this likely attack took place on July 16, 2020, but does not identify the location of the substation in question.

“This is the first known example of a modified UAS [unmanned aerial system] probably used in the United States to specifically target energy infrastructure, ”says the JIB. “We believe that a UAS recovered near an electrical substation was likely intended to disrupt operations by creating a short circuit to damage transformers or distribution lines, based on the location of design and recovery. . “

ABC and other media reported that the JIB claims this assessment is based in part on other unspecified incidents involving drones dating back to 2017. As previously noted, The War Zone previously reported another series of disturbing incidents. around the Palo Verde plant in Arizona, the largest nuclear power plant in the United States in terms of power generation, in 2019. In reporting this story, we uncovered other reported drone flights that caused problems near the Limerick Generating Station nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania earlier this year.

“To date, no operators have been identified and we are now producing this assessment to further educate federal, state, local, tribal and territorial law enforcement and security partners who may encounter modified UASs. the same way, ”adds the JIB.

Beyond the copper wire stretched below, the drone would have had its camera and internal memory card removed. Efforts have been made to remove all identification marks, indicating efforts by the operator or operators to conceal the identifications and make it difficult to trace the origins of the drone.

How much of a threat this particular drone posed in its modified configuration is unknown. The apparently intended method of attack appears to be based, at least to some extent, on actual science. The US military used Tomahawk cruise missiles loaded with spools of highly conductive carbon fiber wire against electrical infrastructure to create blackouts in Iraq during the First Gulf War in 1991. Stealth Fighter Jets F -117 Nighthawk dropped cluster bombs loaded with BLU-114 / B submunitions filled with graphite filament over Serbia to the same effect in 1999.

