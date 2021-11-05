Children who get vaccinated against Covid will not be fully vaccinated until Thanksgiving





With coronavirus vaccinations for children aged 5 to 11 starting in the United States this week, parents may wonder if their families will now be able to safely get together for the holidays.

The Pfizer-BioNTechs vaccine dosing schedule, the one federal regulators approved Tuesday for use in these young children, requires two injections three weeks apart. Individuals are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the second stroke, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This means that even children who receive Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines immediately will not be considered fully immunized until the first week of December, too late for Thanksgiving on November 25 or the start of Chanukah on November 28.

Yet the first vaccine offers some protection even before the second vaccine is due, and there is plenty of time for the 29 million children in this age group to get their full immunization before Christmas, Kwanzaa and Christmas Day. the year

The doses for which children aged 5 to 11 are eligible are one-third of the size of the doses available for adults and children over 12 years of age. The needles used are smaller and the vaccine is packaged in smaller vials, in the hope of avoiding mixing. -up with adult doses.

While several million pediatric doses are expected to be available in the next few days, the immunization program for children aged 5 to 11 will not be running at full capacity until next week, said Jeffrey D. Zients, response coordinator at Monday, Monday. the Biden administration pandemic.

About 68 percent of U.S. residents 12 and older have been fully immunized so far, and 78 percent have received at least one dose, according to federal data.

Job-related vaccination deadlines to get vaccinated or lose their job have prompted many adults to get vaccinated in recent weeks. These last-minute recipients, however, face the same tight schedule before the holidays as children, since the CDC says they are not considered fully immunized until two weeks after receiving either a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. , or a single dose. of the Johnson & Johnsons vaccine.

For those who choose to be fully protected in time for Christmas Day, December 25, here are the latest dates to start getting vaccinated in the United States:

For Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine (available for adults and children 5 years and older): November 20.

For Moderna vaccine (available for adults): November 13.

For Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine (available for adults): December 11.

Members of some Orthodox Christian churches have a bit more time as they celebrate Christmas in early January.

