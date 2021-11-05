Here is the first American city to cut gas and oil for all electrics, on the road to zero carbon emissions





Ithaca, the upstate New York city of about 30,000 people known for Cornell University and the natural beauty of its gorges, will be the first in the country to attempt to decarbonize each of its buildings by moving to electricity.

Decarbonization, or the elimination of all heat-trapping carbon emissions generated by fossil fuels, will be funded through private investment, grants and rebates. The conversion takes care of everything from how a building is heated by pushing natural gas and oil-fired heat pumps to running household appliances.

Ithaca has some 6,000 commercial buildings, multi-family and single-family homes, schools, government facilities and more. The existing energy code in the city already prohibits natural gas connections in new constructions and major renovations; similar rules are in place in California.

The city’s intention is to move away from oil CL00, + 2.13% and natural gas NG00, -2.06%, which scientists and policymakers accuse of having warmed the Earth to an unsustainable level that risk of even more flooding, dangerous storms and pollution. World leaders are currently in Glasgow for a UN-led effort, known as COP26, to solidify national and private sector commitments to cut emissions and embrace renewable energy.

Ithaca’s timing with the much larger UN effort has not been lost on Mayor Savante Myrick.

As COP26 is taking place in Glasgow, the city of Ithacade is demonstrating its commitment to tackling climate change by taking this very important step towards the full decarbonization of our building stock, Myrick said in a statement. Through this program, the city expects to eliminate most of the emissions from energy use in existing residential and commercial buildings, which today account for nearly 40% of our city’s total emissions.

BlocPower, a Brooklyn-based climate technology startup focused on environmental updates for aging urban buildings, will work with Ithaca and confirmed that the contract represents the first large-scale city-wide electrification initiative in the United States. United States

BlocPowers’ proposal estimates that the installation of air source heat pumps, coupled with energy efficiency improvements and other building improvements, will also create 400 new jobs in construction, technology and management. green economy. And it will make funding for green power upgrades more affordable by providing low-cost loans to building owners, the company says.

We applaud the bold vision and progressive plan of the City of Ithaca to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, improve the health and quality of life of its residents, embrace environmental issues of social justice and combat the effects of climate change. today to build a better future, said Donnel Baird. , CEO and co-founder of BlocPower.

Buildings account for nearly 40% of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States. Since Ithacas, the initiative is expected to reduce the city’s overall carbon footprint by about as much, saving about 160,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide, which is comparable to the emissions of about 35,000 cars driven by year.

Officials said the city’s population was largely behind the measure, which was passed by city council.

There is a renewed urgency in the fight against climate change. The most recent report from the [U.N.s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change] indicates that things are worse than expected and that to avoid a catastrophic rise in temperature we need to accelerate decarbonization efforts, Luis Aguirre-Torres, Ithaca’s director of sustainability, told MarketWatch.

The time is now, similar to when we were to develop a [COVID-19] vaccine in record time, we need to develop and implement solutions as soon as possible. We are doing our part with this and many other ambitious programs, he said.

Ithaca had previously announced its intention to become carbon neutral by 2030, as part of what she likes to call a Green New Deal, modeling such a formulation after a national bill submitted nearly two years ago by New York Democrat Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. and its co-signer, Veteran Massachusetts Senator Edward Markey. Their efforts found little echo in a then Republican-led Senate.

Ithaca’s building conversions are a big part of its 2030 target, although they won’t cover all emissions. This measure calls on the city government to meet all of its electricity needs with renewable energies by 2025, as well as to halve its vehicle emissions, mainly through electric vehicles. In general, decarbonisation initiatives sometimes involve the purchase of offsets, or payment to emit by exchanging these allowances with a less polluting entity.

The city’s total budget is only around $ 80 million and covers the sustainability office. But the money from the existing municipal budget will not be used. Ithaca is looking to the private sector to fund the initial expenses of its building decarbonization effort.

The idea, Aguirre-Torres said, is to fund the program using private capital and then help lower the costs of capital through state and federal incentives, as well as discounts to manufacturers. The city would also establish a fund that, supported by charitable donations, would help spread conversions for low-income households.

The city has already raised the $ 100 million it needs for the first phase, which is expected to be completed in three years, officials said.

