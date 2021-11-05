COVID: UK approves Merck antiviral drug | News | DW





The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Authority (MHRA) on Thursday approved the use of a coronavirus treatment manufactured by US pharmaceutical company Merck & Co.

The MHRA says the pills are “safe and effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization and death in people with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk of developing severe disease.”

Britain’s ‘Historical Day’

The UK is the first country to approve a pill as a treatment for COVID-19.

A pill known as molnupiravir has been found to reduce symptoms and speed up recovery in coronavirus patients. Health Minister Sajid Javid called the government’s drug approval “a historic day for our country”.

“This will be a game changer for the most vulnerable and immunosuppressed people, who will soon be able to receive breakthrough treatments,” Javid said in a statement.

The pills are branded in the UK under the name Lagevrio. Last month, the UK announced that it had secured about 480,000 courses.

EU wants to speed up the review process

Regulators in the EU and US are also reviewing the drug. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Thursday said it would work to accelerate the review process for approval of drugs launched last week.

EMA’s head of vaccine strategy, Marco Cavaleri, said at a press conference without specifying a timeline, “we will try to speed up the evaluation so we can get approval as soon as possible.”

Cavaleri added that the EMA is ready to advise EU countries to make the drug for emergency use prior to official approval.

“As we are already in the fourth wave of this pandemic, we will consider whether the scientific opinion of the EMA can support emergency use authorization at each Member State level,” he added.

Merck plans to produce 10 million courses by the end of the year

Merck says it will be able to produce 10 million therapeutics by the end of the year.

This drug may be particularly useful in developing countries where sufficient quantities of the vaccine are not yet available. This treatment could ease the burden on hospitals and help contain the virus outbreak in poor countries.

The company said it had previously entered into licensing agreements with generic manufacturers in India to make Molnupiravir available in more than 100 low- and middle-income countries.

