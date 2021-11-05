U.S. Republicans want billions in military aid from Taiwan to counter China





The flags of Taiwan and the United States are placed for a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan on March 27, 2018. REUTERS / Tyrone Siu / File Photo

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4 (Reuters) – U.S. Republican lawmakers on Thursday introduced legislation to provide $ 2 billion a year and other aid to bolster Taiwan’s defenses in the face of growing pressure from China.

The legislation, reviewed by Reuters, would allow $ 2 billion a year in foreign military funding – US grants and loans that allow countries to purchase US-produced weapons and defense equipment – until 2032 for the time being. autonomous island.

Although the bill is sponsored only by Republicans, the minority party in the Senate, it adds to congressional pressure on Democratic President Joe Biden to take bolder steps to strengthen ties with diplomatically isolated Taiwan .

The United States is the primary military supplier to the democratic island nation.

The main sponsor of the bill is Senator Jim Risch, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Co-sponsors include Republican Senators Mike Crapo, John Cornyn, Bill Hagerty, Mitt Romney and Marco Rubio.

It was not immediately clear how Democrats viewed the bill. Support for Taiwan is a rare issue that garners bipartisan support in the deeply divided Senate.

The funding would come with conditions, including Taiwan’s commitment to match US spending, and whether Taipei and Washington agree to conduct joint long-term planning for capacity development.

The United States urged Taiwan to continue with defense reforms to focus on the capabilities of making its military forces more mobile and harder to attack, as well as ensuring it maintains a strong reserve force.

The “Taiwan Deterrence Law” would also amend the existing Arms Export Control Law, which governs foreign military sales, to make it easier for US companies to sell weapons to Taiwan. It would also require an annual assessment of Taiwan’s efforts to advance the defense strategy against China.

The bill would also improve military exchanges with Taiwan and expand opportunities for professional military education and technical training in the United States for Taiwanese military personnel.

“The defense of Taiwan is essential to maintain the credibility of the United States as a defender of democratic values ​​and free market principles embodied by the people and the government of Taiwan,” the text of the bill reads.

China has recently stepped up military pressure, including repeated missions of Chinese warplanes near democratic Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own and has not ruled out being taken by force. Read more

Biden confirmed a “rock solid” commitment to Taiwan and criticized China. Beijing accuses Washington’s policies of supporting Taiwan with arms sales and sending warships across the Taiwan Strait for raising tensions.

On Wednesday, the US Department of Defense, in its annual report to Congress on the Chinese military, reiterated its concern over growing pressure on Taiwan.

The report rekindled concerns about China’s development of options for taking Taiwan, although a defense official declined to speculate to reporters on the likelihood of this scenario or to say whether the department sees a risk of conflict. armed in the short or even medium term. Read more

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Mary Milliken and Dan Grebler

