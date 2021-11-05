Owen Paterson: Conservative MP Resigns amid UK Lobby Scandal | political news





Owen Paterson announced his decision to resign from Congress after a major march on slander allegations.

British Parliamentarian Owen Paterson has announced that he will resign after discovering that parliamentary standards watchdogs have violated paid lobbying rules.

The Conservative politician, who announced his decision to resign on Thursday, said he was completely innocent of the charges the House Standards Committee had imposed on him.

Last month, Watchdog concluded that Patterson had committed a gruesome case of paid advocacy by repeatedly using his position to promote both companies. He recommended a 30-day suspension from the House of Representatives.

But on Wednesday, in a highly controversial move, Conservative lawmakers voted against Patterson’s proposed suspension, backed by party leader and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. It is the first time in decades that legislators have not accepted the standards committee’s decision.

Instead, they pursued a proposal to defer the suspension and form a new committee to review the commons disciplinary process. The opposition was outraged and threatened to boycott future standard measures.

Less than 24 hours before Prime Minister Patterson’s announcement on Thursday, Johnson’s government said it was withdrawing from plans to overhaul the system to combat corruption in Congress following a backlash from critics accusing the Conservatives of being preoccupied with the party. He swears at his support for the former environment minister.

House Minority Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said he would seek a cross-party agreement on an overhaul of the disciplinary process and that the link between the Paterson case and the future system for lawmakers’ criminal investigations must be broken.

Rees-Mogg told Congress on Thursday that last night’s discussions seemed to confuse individual cases with general concerns. You must break this link.

unbelievable 24 hours

Patterson, who said the stress of an investigation into his behavior last year contributed to his wife’s suicide, has been a member of Parliament since 1997.

Congressional Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone lobbied the government on behalf of the two companies that paid her in 2016 and 2017 to clinical diagnostics company Randox and meat processing company Lynns Country Foods. said to have done

However, in a statement, Paterson insisted that he always acted in the interests of public health and safety. He said he had previously contested the findings of the standards committee and had not spoken to Witnesses who had come forward to support him.

I cannot reveal my real name under the current system,” he said.

Paterson’s resignation will trigger a by-election in the constituency of Conservative stronghold North Shropshire. He said he will remain a civil servant even if he leaves the brutal political world.

Kier Starmer, leader of the main opposition Labor Party, said Patterson’s announcement took an unbelievable 24 hours, even by the government’s chaotic standards.

Just yesterday, Boris Johnson forced lawmakers to break rules about the standards of public life. Starmer wrote on Twitter that this is a truly cursed indictment against Prime Minister Lee and the corrupt government he leads.

The Labor leader has now urged the prime minister to apologize for his filthy attempt to cover up his friend’s misdemeanor.

He must also explain how he will redress the devastating damage he has done to his trust in his and the MP’s honesty, Starmer said.

