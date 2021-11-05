Russia tries to beat US in hypersonic missile race





Russia is deploying hypersonic missiles for its navy, a major Israeli hacking company is hit by US sanctions, and Capitol Hill is vying for empty State Department seats.

Hypersonic in Hyperdrive

It seems hypersonic cruise missiles are all the rage these days. Russia is testing them, as are China and even North Korea, and now, not to be outdone, the US Department of Defense is asking for billions of dollars to invest in its own hypersonic missile program.

Russian President Vladimir Putin wasted no time in showing his country’s pace in developing hypersonic missiles. He announced this week that the so-called Zircon hypersonic cruise missile is completing further tests and will be ready for delivery to the Russian Navy by 2022 with a faster-than-expected deployment, if (focus on if) Moscow claims the quality of its hypersonic missiles. stand the test.

This is the last turn of the screw in the hypersonic missile race, and it is fueling fears in parts of Washington that America must step up the pace so as not to lose the next round of a new arms race.

What’s all the hypersonic hype? Ballistic missiles already fly at hypersonic speeds, so what makes these weapons so special? a savvy and nerdy SitRep reader might ask. The main difference is that ballistic missiles follow a pleasant and easy-to-follow path to their target.

But, warn missile defense systems, hypersonic missiles can change course and maneuver en route to their final targets, making them much more difficult to follow. Hypersonic missiles aren’t new, but the pace at which Moscow and Beijing are investing in these programs certainly is. Hypersonic missiles can also travel at speeds five times the speed of sound.

Two other big problems. Keep in mind: First of all, Russia and China would both have plans to install nuclear warheads on their hypersonic missiles, unlike the United States. Second, there is currently no international agreement or treaty dedicated to the limitation or surveillance of hypersonic missiles, which means that in the absence of a new campaign of international arms control diplomacy, we have the perfect recipe for a new three-way arms race.

Putin’s big power play. Russia is working on the development of two potentially nuclear capable hypersonic missiles: the Avangard and the 3M22 Tsirkon (known in the West as Zircon).

From Moscow’s point of view, hypersonic missiles serve two main purposes: First, to restore a sense of balance (or in nuclear policy parlance, strategic stability) to the nuclear standoff between the West and Russia. , after the United States and its allies invested in missile defense systems to mitigate the threat of good old intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs). If Russian ICBMs can’t pass through an array of American missile defenses, then its hypersonic missiles certainly can.

Second, there’s the big token victory here for Putin’s audience at home: what a PR stunt it would be for Putin if his country could deploy new high-end hypersonic missile systems before the United States.

But with Russia, there is always a but. Some Western defense analysts and experts are skeptical of whether Russia’s new hypersonic missiles are actually effective and performing in tests, as Putin claims.

What is the United States doing? In response, the Pentagon is doing what it does best: asking Congress for more money. In fiscal year 2022, he requested $ 3.8 billion for hypersonic weapon systems and nearly $ 250 million for hypersonic weapon defense.

The Pentagon already has various hypersonic missile development programs, but, as a Congressional Research Service report on the matter notes, an operational hypersonic missile is not expected to be ready until at least 2023.

With Russia’s self-proclaimed 2022 timeline, it’s off to the races.

US President Joe Biden has chosen Admiral Christopher Grady, the Naval Fleet Command Chief, to be the next Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Pending Senate confirmation, he will replace Air Force General John Hyten in that post, meaning at least a short vacancy is likely in the No.2 military role.

Heather Conley has been named the new president of the German Marshall Fund of the United States. Conley, who was at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, replaces Karen Donfried, whom Biden has chosen to be his senior State Department envoy for Europe.

Still in the think tank space, Rachel Rizzo is joining the Atlantic Councils Europe Center as a senior fellow.

At the State Department, Biden has appointed New York State Assembly Member N. Nick Perry as the next United States Ambassador to Jamaica.

Sean Bartlett is joining the Department of State as a Senior Advisor to the Bureau of Global Public Affairs.

Biden has appointed former Microsoft executive Kurt DelBene to the post of chief information officer at the Department of Veterans Affairs, as reported by FedScoop.

Amy Grappone, former director of communications for Republican Senator Todd Young, joins the McCain Institute for International Leadership as senior director of communications and strategic engagement.

Which should be at the top of your radar, if it isn’t already.

Turn around. The United States on Wednesday placed Israeli spyware supplier NSO Group on a U.S. government blacklist, a potential blow to the Biden administration’s relationship with Israel, which oversees the firm’s exports.

The NSO group was recently flagged in the Project Pegasus investigation for selling its software to authoritarian governments seeking to spy on journalists, dissidents and other potential opponents of the regime. In a statement, the Commerce Department said the designation was intended to place human rights at the center of U.S. foreign policy.

Xi knows what Xi wants. The Pentagon is increasingly concerned about China’s growing nuclear arsenal, writes Jack, according to a congressionally commissioned report released Wednesday. Defense Ministry estimates China could have up to 700 nuclear warheads deliverable by 2027 and up to 1,000 by 2030, just under a third of the arsenal of warheads in the Americas .

And following major hypersonic weapons testing this summer, defense officials are increasingly concerned that the build-up is targeting the United States. They clearly challenge us regionally and their aspiration is to challenge the United States globally, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said at the Aspen Security Forum in Washington on Wednesday. They want to challenge the so-called liberal rules-based order. They want to revise it.

Free places. The battle for confirmation of the backlog of State Department candidates in Bidens is spreading in broad daylight, as an unusually heated Senate Foreign Relations Committee meeting this week showed, report Robbie and the FP Anna Weber.

The Democratic-led Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday gave the green light to 14 nominations for key foreign policy positions in the Biden administration, but most candidates are under unprecedented grip from the Republican senator Ted Cruz on objections to Bidens policy on a Russian gas pipeline project.

The senator abused the process of this committee in a way that, in my entire life in the Senate, I have never seen either side of the aisle, said Senator Robert Menendez, Democratic Chairman of the Senate Committee on foreign relations, of Cruz.

The craze for cycling. OK, if you’re like some of us at FP, you probably started cycling during the pandemic, but the prospect of dodging cars on icy roads during the winter or hopping on the Pelotondoesnt look like not your idea of ​​a good time. That’s why SitRep recommends curling up with a nice hot chocolate and watching The Least Expected Day, a documentary about the Spanish cycling team Movistar that follows the group through classic races, like the Giro d’Italia, la Vuelta a Espaa and the Tour de France, and will inspire you to cycle and curse a real Spanish.

And if you’re more of the bookish type, Adin Dobkins Sprinting Through No Mans Land is a compelling disaster travel tale that follows the post-war pot roads of the 1919 Tour de France, recounting memories of the battles that took place in towns along the way.

Friday, November 5: A memorial service for former US Secretary of State Colin Powell will be held at the Washington National Cathedral.

Tuesday, November 9: US Vice President Kamala Harris travels to Paris for a multi-day trip that will include meetings with world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron.

I cried looking at him. I thought to myself, I study the countries that do that. I don’t live in one.

Former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice describes her reaction to the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill, which she called the worst day since the September 11 terrorist attacks, with CBS Margaret Brennan at the Security Forum of ‘Aspen.

No bone on it. Have you seen an image of a cool Da de los Muertos skull made by drones flying over the Mexico City night sky? It was a fake, according to Snopes fact-checkers, who discovered the forgery by spotting an altered image of Mount Fuji in Japan, which is obviously not in Mexico in the background.

