After the election, over 1,000 LGBTQ leaders will serve in the United States





After Tuesday night’s winners are sworn in, the United States will have elected more than 1,000 LGBTQ leaders simultaneously for the first time in history, according to the LGBTQ Victory Fund political action committee.

At least 237 lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and gay candidates were on the ballot, an 18.5% increase since the last off-year election, in 2019, according to the Victory Fund.

The races were still called Tuesday afternoon, but in many states LGBTQ contestants celebrated historic firsts.

Six LGBTQ candidates have won their race for New York City Council, meaning the number of representatives on the council from 51 has increased from four to six. According to the Victory Fund, this is the largest group of LGBTQ council members ever elected in a city, the previous record being five in New York as well.

Crystal Hudson. Katrina Hajagos

Democrats Crystal Hudson and Kristin Richardson Jordan, who will represent District 35 in Brooklyn and District 9 in Upper Manhattan, respectively, will be the first two LGBTQ Black out women elected to the board. Tiffany Cabn and Lynn Schulman, both Democrats, who won seats representing District 22 and District 29, respectively, in Queens, will be the first LGBTQ women elected to a public office representing Queens, according to the Victory Fund.

In the Midwest, Rebecca Maurer, a Democrat, defeated a 16-year-old incumbent and became the first LGBTQ woman elected to Cleveland City Council, and Gabriela Santiago-Romero, also a Democrat, became Detroit’s first LGBTQ city councilor. and the first Latinx on an elected LGBTQ woman across the state of Michigan.

Christopher Coburn.Leanna Joy Photography

Across the country in Montana, Democratic candidate Christopher Coburn became the first LGBTQ Black out person ever elected in the state when he won his race for the Bozeman City Commission, according to the Victory Fund.

The trans contestants also won several races on Tuesday. Dion Manley became the first trans person to be elected in the state of Ohio after winning her race for the Gahanna-Jefferson School Board in Gahanna, just outside of Columbus.

Xander Orenstein, Bex Tasker

Xander Orenstein, who uses gender-neutral pronouns, became the first non-binary person elected to a judicial office in the United States after winning his race for Allegheny County District Court in Pennsylvania. They ran unopposed in the general election after defeating incumbent Anthony Ceoffe in the primaries by 40 votes.

Thu Nguyen, a Democrat, became the first non-binary person elected in the state of Massachusetts after winning her race for Worcester city council, according to the Victory Fund. Orenstein and Nguyen will join the small pool of non-binary elected officials serving in the United States, which currently stands at 11.

While most of Tuesday’s LGBTQ winners are registered Democrats, not all are. Don Guardian became New Jersey’s first LGBTQ Republican state lawmaker when he won his election to the General Assembly. New Jersey until the Guardian was sworn in is one of six states in the country with no LGBTQ people currently in the legislature, according to the Victory Fund.

Andrea Jenkins, vice president of Minneapolis City Council, speaks to community members on June 7, 2020, in Minneapolis. Jerry Holt / Star Tribune via AP

Some LGBTQ incumbents were re-elected Tuesday night, including Danica Roem, a member of the Virginia House of Delegates, and Andrea Jenkins, who was re-elected to Minneapolis city council. Roem became the first transgender person to sit in a state legislature after her victory in 2017 and is now the longest-serving transgender lawmaker in U.S. history, having been re-elected for the second time. Jenkins became the first black trans woman elected to public office in 2017.

Annise Parker, Houston’s first openly LGBTQ mayor and current CEO of the LGBTQ Victory Fund, said she had mixed feelings about the outcome of election night. She noted that the Victory Fund works with LGBTQ candidates at all levels of office, but that it focuses more than other national organizations on reduced ballot candidates for school board and city council, for example.

These candidates had a great night’s sleep, just like they did last year, but the closer you get to the top of the ticket where national politics come into play, the more problematic it is, she said. .

Two Victory Fund-backed candidates lost their race to the Virginia House of Delegates: Del. Joshua Cole, an incumbent Democratic candidate, lost his race to Republican challenger Tara Durant, and Douglas Ward, a Democratic challenger, lost his race to incumbent Republican candidate Michael Webert.

She said culture war issues have played a big role in racing in Virginia and many other parts of the country, and some contestants don’t know how to answer them.

Danica Roem. Julia Rendleman for The Washington Post via Getty Images File

For example, she said Republican Glenn Youngkin, the predicted winner of the Virginia gubernatorial race, emerged victorious by addressing Trump’s themes without including Trump. LGBTQ issues played a big part in his campaign: Youngkin was criticized last month for saying that while he does not personally support marriage equality, he would respect the fact that it is legal in Virginia. He also voiced his opposition to transgender girls playing on girls’ sports teams at school, an issue that has led 10 states to restrict athletic participation by transgender students, and supported Tanner Cross, a teacher from Virginia who was suspended. (and reinstated later) after saying he would refuse. use pronouns compatible with the gender identities of transgender students.

It’s easier to get someone to vote out of fear than out of positive conviction, Parker said. She said the technique is not new and that LGBTQ and pro-LGBTQ candidates need to know how to redirect the conversation, especially in the run-up to the 2022 midterm elections, as these questions are likely to arise. gain ground.

She has singled out Roem, who has come forward against candidates who have used anti-trans rhetoric three times now, and she has won each time.

Danica focuses on the things that matter most to her constituents’ bread and butter, grassroots legislative issues, and doesn’t get distracted by this cultural war red meat, Parker said.

