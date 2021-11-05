Exclusive UK spurs production of rare earth magnets and reduces reliance on China.





A general view of the Walney Extension offshore wind farm operated by Orsted off the coast of Blackpool, UK on September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photos

Study suggests reviving magnet output needed for electric vehicles Government-funded study on new magnet output due on Friday UK aims to reduce reliance on China for rare earth magnets

LONDON, November 4 (Reuters) – Two with direct knowledge that the UK, with government support, could revive domestic production of super-strong magnets used in electric vehicles and wind turbines, reducing reliance on China and significantly reducing carbon emissions. The source said.

A government-funded feasibility study is due to be released on Friday, setting out the steps the UK must take to resume production of rare-earth permanent magnets, the source said.

The magnet factory will help the UK, hosting the COP26 UN climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, achieve its goal of ban gasoline and diesel cars by 2030 and reducing carbon emissions to zero by 2050.

UK magnet production disappeared in the 1990s when the industry found it could not compete with China, but as demand grew tremendously, the government was keen to ensure sufficient supply.

Last month, the government set out to achieve a net-zero strategy that included spending £850 million ($1.15 billion) to support the launch of electric vehicles (EVs) and the supply chain. read more

A source who read the report said the study described how it could produce magnets strong enough to build factories by 2024 and eventually supply 1 million electric vehicles per year.

“We are trying to reverse the trend of shipping all these kinds of manufacturing to the Far East and revive UK manufacturing excellence,” a source said.

The government division declined to comment on details of possible magnet factories because the report has not yet been released.

“The government is continuing to work with investors through the Automotive Transformation Fund (ATF) to develop a plan to build a globally competitive electric vehicle supply chain in the UK,” the spokesperson said in an email.

EV ramp up

The source said British rare earth company Less Common Metals is conducting a feasibility study and is considering finding a partner to jointly build the plant.

LCM is one of the only companies outside China that converts rare earth raw materials into special compounds needed to produce permanent magnets.

Automakers will need magnets to increase EV output in the UK. Ford (FN) said last month that it will invest up to £230 million in its UK plant to produce around 250,000 EV power units per year from mid-2024. read more

Rare earth magnets made from neodymium are widely used in 90% of EV motors as they are widely regarded as the most efficient way to supply electricity.

Electric vehicles equipped with these magnets require less battery power than those equipped with regular magnets, allowing the vehicle to travel longer distances before recharging.

According to the European Union (EU), competition from automakers to increase EVs and countries to switch to wind energy is expected to increase European demand for permanent magnets by a factor of 10 by 2050.

The source said government support is essential so that Britain can compete with China, which produces 90% of its supply.

This strategy reflects similar efforts by the EU and the US to create domestic industries of raw materials, rare earth processing and permanent magnets. read more

($1 = 0.7404 pounds)

Report by Eric Onstad; Edited by Veronica Brown and Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

