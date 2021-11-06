Navigate the competition, avoid crises and advance American interests in relations with China





Abstract

The Brookings China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations (CICIR) dialogue began in 2019 in the context of the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the United States and China. By then, it had already become clear that the previous framework for managing bilateral relations was unraveling and that a form of strategic rivalry was the new basic reality of the relationship.

Over the next two years, US policymakers and analysts defined two main alternative frameworks for the management of US-China relations for decades to come. One is an omnidirectional containment strategy, seeking to confront and constrain China by limiting China’s capacity for expansion in the military, technological, economic, developmental, normative and multilateral spheres; undermine the legitimacy of its governance and economic models; and seeking to blunt China’s diplomatic gains. While there is consistency in this approach, it also comes with costs and risks. This could limit the membership of key allies and partners, inhibit calibrated coordination between the United States and China on the delivery of critical global public goods, and diminish the ability of the two great powers to manage tensions. As an alternative, some voices in the United States have argued for a return to a variation of the pre-Trump administration status quo, where an effort to secure cooperation on global issues like climate change is a priority alongside efforts to expand access to the Chinese market.

For any version of this more benign approach to be realistic, however, it would require not only a change in US policy and perspective, but a fundamental change in Chinese behavior, both externally and internally. There is little evidence to suggest that China is ready to embark on a major shift in its domestic and foreign policies in the near term.

To maximize its ability to influence how China pursues its interests, the United States will need to put in place a strategy capable of ensuring both the long-term involvement of allies and the sustained support of the American public and major groups. policies. Our conclusion is that a concept of persistent competition raised with calibrated cooperation is the greatest promise of lasting support at home and with allies and partners.

A relationship management framework in the decades to come could begin with the following principles:

Recognition of strategic and persistent competition as the basis of the relationship avoiding undue disappointment by aiming for an unrealistic standard of friendship and cooperation, but also resisting fatalistic assumptions that confrontation, enmity and outright conflict are historically inevitable. Concurrent US investments in the ability to deter and handle disputes diplomatically; renewed efforts around arms control, crisis management and war avoidance a policy of the art of governing, supported by diplomacy, economic strategy and the posture of force. This should be accompanied by similar, if not reciprocal, investments by China in diplomacy. A concerted effort to vaccinate critical global systems against debilitating competition between the United States and China, with an emphasis on creating calibrated and monitored coordination on critical global public goods such as financial stability, pandemic control and climate change mitigation. Much of this coordination will likely have to occur under the auspices of plurilateral or multinational groupings in many cases, neither side will be willing to assist an initiative led by the other.

The following report presents the elements of such a framework that can help minimize the risk of conflict, push Beijing and Washington to recognize the merits of limiting and managing competition, and allow the two sides to pursue coordination calibrated on challenges. common.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.brookings.edu/research/rising-to-the-challenge-navigating-competition-avoiding-crisis-and-advancing-us-interests-in-relations-with-china/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos