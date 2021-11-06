As US cases decline, surgeon general warns COVID has already been underestimatedExBulletin





Steve Inskeep of NPR speaks with Surgeon General Vivek Murthy about President Biden’s latest vaccination rules for 100 million workers and the impact on the pandemic of vaccinating children aged 5 to 11.

STEVE INSKEEP, HTE:

United States Surgeon General Vivek Murthy is back with us. Surgeon General, welcome back.

VIVEK MURTHY: Well, thank you, Steve, it’s good to be back with you.

INSKEEP: You’ve heard some of the frustrations from the companies out there. Is a warrant really necessary at this time?

MURTHY: Well Steve, first of all, I certainly understand the frustrations people can have. But what we need to keep in mind here is that the real burden we’ve faced in the workplace has come from COVID itself. We have had so many people who have fallen ill, who have had to quarantine themselves and be out of work. We also have an extraordinary burden that has been placed on our healthcare workers due to the many waves of COVID we have been through. And that’s why we have health care workers burning out in record numbers, wave after wave. So if we really want to protect our workers, if we want to create safer workplaces, getting people vaccinated is actually the best way to go. And we know that vaccination requirements are actually very effective in increasing vax levels dramatically. In fact, around 20% is the average increase we see in vaccination rates when a workplace has a requirement. And ultimately, it will help us accelerate our exit from the pandemic.

INSKEEP: Let’s talk about this route. Cases are dropping sharply in the United States. Guess someone looking at those numbers might make a deal, we’ve got this, we’re fine, we’re gonna be fine, it’s almost over now. But let me ask you if this is true. If more people do not get vaccinated, is there a risk of a new wave in the United States as in Europe right now?

MURTHY: Yeah, that’s a really important point because a number of times over the past 20 months we’ve underestimated this virus. I still remember when the first wave started to fall and people said, oh, it’s all over. What we need to recognize is a few things. While it’s a good thing that the cases are down from their delta wave peak, there are still around 70,000 cases occurring per day. This is a very high number. We still have over a thousand people who lose their lives every day from this virus. It is extraordinarily high. But we must also remember that to ultimately protect ourselves in the months to come, getting people vaccinated is the right way. Now we’ve made huge strides, Steve – 190 million fully vaccinated people in the US, 28 million more who are now eligible as children ages 5-11 can now get vaccinated. But we still have over 60 million people who are not vaccinated. They remain vulnerable to COVID-19.

INSKEEP: And, of course, we have 5 and 11 year olds who had not been vaccinated at all so far, but it was approved. And a lot of parents will be spending this weekend looking for pictures for their kids. Is the supply there to meet the demand?

MURTHY: Yeah, that’s it, Steve. The supply is there for the 28 million children who are now eligible aged 5 to 11. And let me say, Steve, this is an incredibly important and hopeful time because for parents like me you know I have a 5 year old son who was waiting to be vaccinated. – my wife and I were looking forward to this day – this is a time when we now know that we have a way to dramatically reduce the risk to our children because we can get them vaccinated. What I want to be careful of, Steve, is that people understand that although we have now set up tens of thousands of channels for people to get vaccinated, we have worked hard with community providers, doctors, teachers and others to make sure people have the correct information, I want parents to know that we all need to protect ourselves collectively from the misinformation, which is already pouring into people’s inboxes, social media feeds and text feeds. Make sure you get your questions answered from credible scientific sources like your doctor, like the children’s hospital, like the CDC.

INSKEEP: Well, how would you help parents think about the risks and the benefits?

MURTHY: Well I’ll tell you how I thought of it as a parent because, you know, first and foremost for all of us, you know, we can have different hats, I can be a surgeon. Generally I can be a doctor, but first and foremost I am a parent when it comes to these kinds of decisions. Here is what I thought of. # 1 – the risk of COVID for children is not zero. It is not negligible. We have had thousands of children hospitalized. Hundreds of children have lost their lives, millions have been infected in the past 20 months. And the delta wave is particularly contagious. So we recognize that. # 2 – Recognize that the vaccine is in fact very effective, over 90% effective in reducing the risk of children contracting symptomatic COVID. So it was important for my wife and I to see. And third, security. Whatever we give to our children, we want to make sure that the security is strong, that it is assured.

We have found in trials, and by looking closely at the data that the FDA has carefully reviewed, that the side effects seen were pain in the arm, fatigue, headache, and fever. These lasted one to two days, usually disappeared, leaving the children with protection. No serious side effects were observed. All of this together was very reassuring, as well as the fact that it went through a rigorous review process by the FDA and CDC. And they have held this vaccine to the same standards that they hold the other vaccines that we give to our children. This is why my wife and I decided to have our 5 year old son vaccinated.

INSKEEP: We’ve talked about this a bit on the air, but let me bring it up again because people keep hitting me on Twitter about heart issues. Can you give us proof of that?

MURTHY: Of course. Thus, in clinical trials conducted on several thousand children aged 5 to 11, no case of myocarditis has been observed. It is the inflammation of the heart muscle that some people wonder about. In contrast, what we do know is that when people contract COVID-19, they are actually at risk for heart complications, including myocarditis. It was therefore also important and reassuring to see in the data.

INSKEEP: There are only about 10 seconds left, Surgeon General. My 6 year old child asked me when do I get vaccinated? And me? What about your 5 year old? Is your 5 year old really anxious to get the vaccine or not so anxious?

MURTHY: Well my 5 year old doesn’t like shots in general, but he knows it will help end the COVID pandemic, and he keeps asking me that. Dad, when is the coronavirus going away? We will therefore take it very soon.

INSKEEP: Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, thank you very much, always a pleasure to speak with you.

MURTHY: Thanks very much, Steve. Take care.

