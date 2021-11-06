Alright, the Broncos. Show us you care enough about playing to win





Von Miller is gone and the Broncos are 4-4 with seven of their nine games remaining against teams with record wins.

All four wins came against some of the worst teams in the league. All four losses were against good teams having a week of decline that a stronger Broncos team on paper couldn’t take advantage of and clinch the win.

And watching the team play was even more frustrating than reading the stats.

Some statistics are even unbelievably good. Joe Mahoney pointed out that despite all of his missed tackles, poor stoppage time and poor pass defense, the D Broncos are ranked second in points allowed on an opposing offense – just 17.1 points per game.

Against the Washington football team, the Broncos’ pass rush had 19 quarterback presses and five sacks. The defense also turned into a stuck basket, an interception and two red zones looming up just at the end of the game (thanks in part to the complete incompetence of the offensive coordinator, but whatever).

But even the offensive – as inept as it sounds – has some interesting numbers in its stats sheet.

Andrew Mason pointed out that while the offense is scoring fewer points per game than last season, it has actually improved in some key areas – more points per possession for one.

The Broncos are scoring fewer points per game this year than in 2020.

But they are scoring more points per possession, gaining more yards per possession, holding the ball much longer per streak, and have drastically reduced their giveaway rates.

Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) November 5, 2021

So the ability to win isn’t as desperate as it looks with this team (admittedly, watching them play doesn’t inspire hope).

And George Paton claims to believe in this team’s ability to push into the second half of the season with the players on the roster (and apparently the coaches, too).

To move forward with this team, I believe in the players here. I believe in coaches here. Were 4-4. It hasn’t been perfect, he said following Von Miller’s trade with the Rams. We have a long way to go, but I believe in the players. Were 4-4 and everything is in front of us. We were still in the thick of it, but yes, we have a long way to go. I’m looking forward to the second half of the season, and it starts on Sunday with the Cowboys, a great football team.

As usual, the players say all the right things at their press conferences:

Kareem Jackson:

We have a lot of games left and we have a good group of guys. We still have a ton of leaders in this locker room. I watch these guys work every day and get excited for the things that lie ahead. … it’s just approaching it week to week and going out and playing with some confidence and executing the game plan … I think we’ve got the right guys here, the right mindset and the right mindset to move forward. I look forward to all the possibilities for us.

Justin Simmons:

We realize the rest of the schedule. We still have a lot of tough teams. Obviously, we are playing against Dallas this week. We still had to play twice against the Chargers and one more game against the Raiders against the Chiefs. There are still a lot of tough games on the program, but I think that with the preparation I had, I like the environment and the culture. It’s hard when you lose. You’re like, none of that stuff really adds up. You find ways to win, as I talk about every week. It doesn’t matter what you do throughout the week. All that really matters is you win on Sunday. If we could continuously find ways to win on Sunday I think that would obviously be more than okay.

Teddy Bridgewater on how offense can improve:

We just need to be more consistent and have more explosive games. If you look at us on Sunday, these practices that we had these explosive games, they led to points. This is how this league works. If you can get an explosive game in every practice, you can put yourself in a position to get points. We can be better at it. I think we were doing a good job of throwing the ball over to our guys and allowing them to make plays. Now is the time to put it all together, explosives, rapids, screens and efficiency on the first and second downs. Like last week, I think it could have been one of our best games with the third try. We were better in the red zone. There were positives to take away, but I agree with [General Manager] George [Paton]. I think we can be better by putting our guys in the best position not just to make plays, but to make those explosive plays.

Alright, the Broncos. It’s up to you, then.

were tired of listening. We want to see it.

You say you have all the tools. You say you train hard. You say it’s just to perform the parts. You say that the culture of the locker room is strong. That the guys don’t make fun of each other or their coaches, that the loss of Von Miller can be overcome – both on the pitch and in the locker room.

So ok. Show us Sunday. Dallas is the league’s third-best offense at over 33 points per game, and its defense is only 16th in points allowed against it (23.1), but it’s still more points than you scored. most matches so far.

So if you want to prove to Broncos Country that you haven’t given up, then show us.

Get on the pitch and show us that you care about tackling the guy with the ball.

Go out into the field and show us that you can see the open receivers and connect with them.

Get on the pitch and show us you can stop running back.

Get on the field and show us that you can block for your QB without a holding penalty.

Get on the field and show us that you can cover the receivers and prevent the big game.

Take the field and show us that you can play to the end, give your best and do whatever you can to win.

This is not a game you should win. Show us that you care enough about trying.

